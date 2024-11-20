Are you looking to make your sports bar a win-win for both you and your customers? Learning how to optimize your sports bar layout for better customer flow can be a game changer for your business. This article will provide you with the playbook you need when considering everything from layout to lighting to TV placement. Plus, give your customers the best sports TV packages from DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS.

Design A Winning Layout For Your Sports Bar

The best layout for your sports bar is going to be different for everyone. You want your customers to be able to move easily and comfortably throughout the space. According to the guide for tables and seating for restaurants, you should have between 4 to 5 feet between tables. Clear pathways will not only give your customers more space, but also allow your servers to easily deliver food and drinks as well as quickly clear off tables. You also want to consider accessibility for everyone. Make sure that your layout is ADA-compliant so that customers using wheelchairs, walkers or crutches can easily navigate in the space.

Create an Inviting Atmosphere For Sports Fans

Unlike fast food restaurants, where you want to serve as many people as possible, your goal as a sports bar owner is to get customers to stay for the whole game. This starts with comfortable seating. Provide your customers with a mix of high-top tables, booths and bar seating to accommodate different group sizes. Creating an atmosphere that is inviting and comfortable will make your customers more likely to want to stay and order more food and drinks.

Don’t Forget About Decor & Lighting

The decor and lighting are also important parts of your sports bar layout. You want lighting that is warm and welcoming and can be adjusted for different times of day. Plus, make sure that your decor fits the theme of your sports bar. From photos of famous athletes to signed sports jerseys to other sports memorabilia, you want to create a space that will appeal to your specific customer base. The decor and lighting should complement each other to create a space that will elevate your customers’ game day experience.

Think About The Layout Of Your Bar

One of the most important aspects of any sports bar is the bar itself. The bar should be located in a space that is easy for customers to see and access. Make sure there’s plenty of space around the bar for people to sit or stand without crowding tables, impeding on walkways or blocking views of the TVs. Plus, don’t forget about your bartenders. Give them enough room behind the bar to comfortably mix drinks and keep drink orders running smoothly.

Create Separate Zones

A great sports bar layout will have different zones for different activities. In addition to the seating and bar area, consider offering an area where customers can play pool, darts or shuffleboard. For family-friendly sports bars, think about adding a space with arcade games or a play area for kids. And if you have an outdoor area, you can offer customers a place to watch the games outside or even play games like cornhole or giant Jenga.

Strategically Position Your TVs

Your customers are coming to your sports bar to catch all the action. Position your TVs strategically so there’s not a bad view in the house. Consider different angles and the amount of TV screens you’ll need to show multiple games or sports at once. You’ll also want to provide your customers with the very best TV sports packages.

Get DIRECTV For Your Sports Bar

