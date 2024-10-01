Enhancing Hotel Guest Experiences with In-Room Entertainment

As travelers seek the comforts of home during their stays, high-quality in-room entertainment is a must. A recent study commissioned by DIRECTV HOSPITALITY surveyed 1,200 Americans 21+ who spend at least five nights a year in hotels. The results show that when it comes to in-room entertainment, guests want access to the same services they enjoy at home and are willing to pay more for it: 61% of business travelers, 61% of leisure travelers with children, and 45% of Loyalty Club members would pay more for easy access to local, live and on-demand TV, and music. Additionally, 68% of business travelers, 70% of leisure travelers with children and 58% of Loyalty Club members would switch hotels for those same features.

Additionally, the survey revealed fascinating insights into guest behavior, illustrating a clear demand for diverse in-room entertainment options:

87% of guests watch live TV during their hotel stay

72% watch streaming TV

72% watch premium channels

66% watch free video on demand

63% stream music

“Guests crave the choice of either watching live TV or having the option to stream their content because it allows them to conduct their stay on their terms,” says Kim Twiggs, AVP of Market Development at DIRECTV HOSPITALITY. “This level of control is personalized, choice-driven and creates a home-like environment in the guest space.”

