Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match: Available to DIRECTV for BUSINESS Customers

On November 15, the boxing world is set for a landmark event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where Jake Paul will square off against Mike Tyson. This much-anticipated match has fans buzzing: can Tyson, the legendary powerhouse, go toe-to-toe with a contender three decades his junior?
This face-off brings two unique forces together. Mike Tyson, renowned for his intensity and unmatched power, is one of boxing’s most iconic heavyweight champions. On the other side, Jake Paul has transformed from a viral internet personality to a serious fighter, even co-founding Most Valuable Promotions to make his mark on the sport. This fight promises a riveting contrast between Tyson’s legendary experience and Paul’s youthful drive and ambition.
Jake Paul Stats
Nicknames: “El Gallo” and “The Problem Child”
Age: 27
Height: 6’ 1”
Weight Class: Heavyweight
Stance: Orthodox
Reach: 76”
Mike Tyson Stats
Nickname: “The Baddest Man on the Planet”
Age: 57
Height: 5’ 10”
Weight Class: Heavyweight
Stance: Orthodox
Reach: 71”
Fight Card for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are just the beginning of the excitement on November 15. Take a look at the current lineup on the fight card.
Main Event: Heavyweight: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
Super Lightweight: Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor
Middleweight: Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes
Welterweight: Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos
