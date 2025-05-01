Create an atmosphere that rivals the stadium and keeps guests coming back; ESPN+ for BUSINESS delivers nonstop sports action that transforms your venue into a fan favorite. With expanded offerings and more live action than ever, it’s a smart way to draw in sports fans and boost your bottom line.

What is ESPN+ FOR BUSINESS, and Why Do I Need a Commercial License to Show Content?

ESPN+ for BUSINESS brings premium sports content, such as college football, UFC Fight Nights, NHL matches and PGA TOUR LIVE, straight to your commercial location. It’s an exclusive DIRECTV for BUSINESSSM package that delivers up to 250 live monthly events across seven dedicated channels, 9519–9525.

An ESPN+ for Business commercial license is required for content distribution in all public and commercial venues, including bars and restaurants.

What’s Included in ESPN+ FOR BUSINESS?

From premium international soccer to hard-hitting combat sports, this package is packed with content your customers crave:

Soccer : Games from the world’s best leagues and tournaments such as LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup, German Cup, featuring teams like Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

: Games from the world’s best leagues and tournaments such as LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup, German Cup, featuring teams like Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Barcelona and Real Madrid. College Sports : Get college football Games from major conferences (SEC, Big 12, ACC, AAC) with appearances from Alabama, Georgia, Texas, and LSU. Also includes 20+ men’s and women’s basketball each week and a selection of games from ranked teams focused on baseball, softball, hockey, and more.

: Get college football Games from major conferences (SEC, Big 12, ACC, AAC) with appearances from Alabama, Georgia, Texas, and LSU. Also includes 20+ men’s and women’s basketball each week and a selection of games from ranked teams focused on baseball, softball, hockey, and more. Combat Sports : UFC Fight Nights, Dana White’s Contender Series, and PFL.

: UFC Fight Nights, Dana White’s Contender Series, and PFL. NHL : 50 exclusive games from teams including the Rangers, Bruins, and Penguins.

: 50 exclusive games from teams including the Rangers, Bruins, and Penguins. Golf : 30+ PGA TOUR tournaments, including THE PLAYERS Championship.

: 30+ PGA TOUR tournaments, including THE PLAYERS Championship. Tennis : US Open and Wimbledon, with multiple live court feeds daily.

: US Open and Wimbledon, with multiple live court feeds daily. Lacrosse : Games from NLL and PLL.

: Games from NLL and PLL. Cricket: Coverage of select West Indies and New Zealand tours.

Why ESPN+ FOR BUSINESS is a Win for Your Business

Investing in a comprehensive sports package does more than fill seats, it creates an experience. Here’s what makes ESPN+ for BUSINESS a strategic move for your venue:

Draws Diverse Crowds : With content ranging from international soccer to college sports, combat events, and niche leagues like lacrosse and cricket, you’ll appeal to a wide range of sports fans, not just the usual suspects.

: With content ranging from international soccer to college sports, combat events, and niche leagues like lacrosse and cricket, you’ll appeal to a wide range of sports fans, not just the usual suspects. Increases Dwell Time : More events mean customers stick around longer, especially during double-headers or tournament days, driving up food and beverage sales.

: More events mean customers stick around longer, especially during double-headers or tournament days, driving up food and beverage sales. Boosts Weekday Traffic : Not every game is on the weekend. UFC Fight Nights, PGA rounds, and midweek Bundesliga games help you turn slower days into revenue drivers.

: Not every game is on the weekend. UFC Fight Nights, PGA rounds, and midweek Bundesliga games help you turn slower days into revenue drivers. Encourages Repeat Visits : Fans follow their teams. With regular broadcasts of college and pro games, customers have a reason to come back weekly.

: Fans follow their teams. With regular broadcasts of college and pro games, customers have a reason to come back weekly. Stands Out from Competitors : Give your venue an edge in a crowded market by offering sports that others don’t, like Bundesliga, PFL, or Dana White’s Contender Series.

: Give your venue an edge in a crowded market by offering sports that others don’t, like Bundesliga, PFL, or Dana White’s Contender Series. Supports Themed Promotions: Leverage game nights to run specials, loyalty programs, or fan-themed events to boost engagement and sales.

ESPN+ for BUSINESS isn’t just a subscription—it’s how you turn live sports into steady sales.

How Much Does ESPN+ FOR BUSINESS Cost?

Pricing is based on your venue’s Estimated Viewing Occupancy (EVO).

To get started with ESPN+ for Business today, contact our partners at Joe Hand Promotions at 1.844.235.9403. They’ll help you set up your account and tailor a package that fits your needs.

Get in the Game with ESPN+ FOR BUSINESS

If you’re ready to give your customers an unbeatable viewing experience, look no further. ESPN+ for BUSINESS through DIRECTV delivers premium, high-impact sports content that keeps fans engaged and your venue thriving.

DIRECTV for BUSINESS makes it easy because your business deserves a front-row seat to the action.

Frequently Asked Questions What is ESPN+ for Business? ESPN+ for BUSINESS is on add-on package, exclusively on DIRECTV for BUSINESS, that brings excitement of professional and college sports to your business. How much does ESPN+ for Business cost? Pricing depends on a few factors, such as type of business and venue capacity. Call Joe Hand Promotion at (866) 649-6166 to get a personalized quote.

