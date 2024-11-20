The retail industry is bagging big wins. According to the National Retail Federation, worldwide retail sales are trending upward and are estimated to reach over $5.23 trillion in 2024. While this gives retailers a huge opportunity to cash in on potential sales, it’s a very crowded and competitive marketplace. Retailers need to find ways to stand out from the competition — especially brick-and-mortar stores. DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS can help create a welcoming environment that can earn repeat customers, provide entertainment during wait times and help you outsell the competition.

Want to learn more about DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS? Explore our packages.

Enhance Your Customer Experience

Online shopping is easier than ever with E-commerce making up 20.1% of retail purchases in 2024. Plus, according to a blog post about Gen Z shopping habits, 56% of Gen Z prefer to shop online than in a store. This means that brick-and-mortar retailers need to focus on more than just selling products. They need to sell an experience.

Adding TVs to your store can be a great way to help enhance your customers’ experience. Whether you own a tire store and want to provide entertainment while they sit and wait or you own an electronics store and you want to showcase the high-definition picture of the TVs for sale, there are many reasons to get DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS. Explore some of the benefits below.

TVs Can Help Keep Customers In Your Store Longer

Showing sports, news, movies or popular TV shows can give people a reason to spend some extra time browsing your store. The longer they’re in your store, the more likely they will buy something.

Entertain Your Customers While They Wait

Long checkout lines can be inevitable, especially during the holidays and busy seasons. Providing TV entertainment can help keep your customers occupied while they wait. It can also make their time spent in line not feel as long or cause them to leave without purchasing anything.

Adding TV to a waiting room can also help pass the time in what can otherwise be a long and tedious wait. In many cases, retailers like auto body shops, car dealerships, furniture stores, nail salons, repair shops and cell phone retail stores will ask customers to wait while they perform the service or until an employee is available to help assist. Having a place where customers can sit and watch TV comfortably is an effective way to elevate the customer experience and prevent them from getting frustrated due to long wait times.

Use Music To Create a Welcoming Atmosphere

Playing music in your store can also enhance a shopper’s retail experience. Create the perfect ambiance for your business with DIRECTV’s commercial-free music with Music Choice® Premium. Whether you are going for a rock ‘n’ roll vibe or some easy-listening background music, DIRECTV offers the perfect music selection for your business.

Create A Family-Friendly Environment

Make your store a memorable experience for the whole family. DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS offers a great selection of children’s programming ranging from PBS Kids to Nickelodeon and Disney. Playing kid-friendly shows can help keep kids occupied and entertained while their parents shop and check out.

Things To Consider When Choosing A TV Solution For Your Business

There are many things to consider when choosing the right TV solution for your retail environment. The size and layout of your store, the number of TVs you’ll need and where to put the TVs so they are easily viewable but not causing bottlenecks or interrupting the flow of your store. DIRECTV offers user-friendly solutions with customized packages to fit every type of retailer. So whether you’re a boutique shop or a large retail chain with locations across the nation, we can help find the right TV solution for your business.

Choosing The Right TV Channels For Your Retail Store

The type of programming you select should be tailored to your business and customer base. If you own a chain of sporting goods stores, you may want to show live sports games, highlight reels or fitness shows to attract other athletes. If you own a home goods store, you may want to help inspire your customers with shows like HGTV or cooking shows. For a more generalized store, showing local news or the weather can help keep your customers informed.

DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS provides retailers with a wide range of programming to help create an environment that matches your audience. Feel free to experiment with the type of programming or music you play or ask for feedback from customers to make sure that you’re connecting with your brand’s audience.

Get DIRECTV For Your Retail Business

DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS offers entertainment packages with up to 200+ TV and music channels, giving customers a great selection of entertainment choices to fit your unique business. From sports to music to kids’ programming, DIRECTV is here to help you find the right TV solution for your retail business. Plus, maximize your offerings with premium sports add-ons like ESPN+ for Business, NFL SUNDAY TICKET, MLB EXTRA INNINGS® and so much more.

Ready to find the right TV solution for you? Check out our TV business packages today!