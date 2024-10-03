There’s lots to consider when running a sports bar. The type of food and drinks to serve, the atmosphere, the right employees to hire and the best sports TV package for your business. This article will explore eight must-haves to run a successful sports bar and how DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS can give you an edge over the competition.

1. A Grand Slam TV Package

The most important thing about a sports bar is, well, sports. Your business needs the best sports TV package that covers everything from pro to college football, baseball, hockey, basketball, soccer and much more. DIRECTV is the leader in sports* for businesses offering several packages so you can select the one that is right for your business along with exclusive programming. Plus, you can get must-watch Pay-Per-View events to show all the UFC, MMA and boxing fights.

2. A Welcoming, Lively Atmosphere

After the pandemic, sports fans are looking for more than just a place to cheer on their favorite teams. Customers are looking for one-of-a-kind experiences they can share with family and friends. Everything from your sports bar’s decor and memorabilia to great service can provide a unique and memorable experience, which will help to turn one-time customers into loyal fans of your establishment.

3. A Winning Lineup of Beers, Cocktails & More

Great drinks are a must when it comes to running a successful sports bar. While it is important to serve popular domestic and international beers, add some variety by serving local craft beers. Plus, shake things up with your cocktail menu. Serving interesting and unique twists on classic drinks will give sports fans a reason to try your bar over others. And having some non-alcoholic mocktail options is also a great way to appeal to sports fans looking to have a fun time without drinking.

4. An All-Star Menu

Your customers have a lot of options when selecting a sports bar. You can rise above the competition with a great menu. Whether you are serving fan favorites like burgers, wings and nachos, or are putting your own twist on your menu, the food is an important part of the experience.

5. Big Screens for Big Fun

No one wants to go to a sports bar only to find they can’t see the game. Or even worse, that the sound and picture quality are bad, making customers wish they had just watched the game at home. Be sure your sports bar has plenty of high-definition, big-screen TVs that are strategically mounted so there’s not a bad seat in the house.

6. High-Speed Wi-Fi Access

Sports fans want to be able to stay up-to-date on what’s happening with their fantasy teams and sports bets. Providing high-speed WiFi helps keep your customers connected. You could also offer your customers charging outlets so they can charge their phones on-site and not have to cut their visit short because their battery died.

7. Comfortable Seating

You want your customers to stay for the whole game (and hopefully return for the next one). Providing an array of comfortable seating, whether it’s booths, chairs or bar stools, will help encourage longer stays. The longer your customers stay, the more drinks and food they are likely to order.

8. A Staff Full of MVPs

When you think of TV bars, you probably think of Cheers and its iconic theme song “Where Everybody Knows Your Name.” A successful sports bar will try to replicate that sentiment. No matter how good the food and the atmosphere are, it’s the people who can really make your business stand out from the crowd. Your sports bar needs friendly, knowledgeable servers and bartenders to create a memorable experience that will keep customers coming back again and again.

By implementing this list of must-haves, you can be on your way to a successful sports bar.

