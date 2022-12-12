DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, creator of the Advanced Entertainment Platform (AEP), which is the premier customizable TV platform for the entire lodging and institutions industry, including senior living facilities, has added Saltbox TV to the platform, effective immediately.

“DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS is excited to add Saltbox TV to the AEP,” said Doug Eichler, Senior Vice President, DIRECTV BUSINESS SOLUTIONS. “2022 has been a year of great growth in the amount of content on this ever-expanding platform as we strive to deliver access to high quality content to untapped markets, including senior living communities.”

The addition of Saltbox TV to the AEP continues DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS commitment to deliver the most content to senior living residents in the most seamless way possible. Like the addition of Netflix earlier this year, Saltbox TV adds its incredible library of streaming video content, including exclusive original programming, to an already-robust offering at no additional cost to residents.

Saltbox TV is the first-ever streaming video service designed and curated to reach older adults across the nation. In addition to film and television, Saltbox TV hosts a range of lifestyle programs that promote a healthy living, both physically and mentally, including Senior Fitness, Dementia Divas, Memory Lane TV, and much more.

SaltboxTV joins DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS growing family of content providers to the AEP including Netflix, Showtime®, Hallmark, Music Choice®, and an On Demand library consisting of thousands of hours of content.

As the ultimate entertainment provider for businesses across the country, DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS brings intriguing content, interactive apps and more to sports bars, salons, airlines, hotels, private offices and senior living communities. As the undisputed leader in sports, DIRECTV is the exclusive provider of NFL SUNDAY TICKET and has partnered with Amazon Prime Video to bring Thursday Night Football to over 300,000 locations in the U.S. Find out more.

