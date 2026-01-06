Elevating the Independent Living Experience with Bulk Streaming Entertainment

Today’s active adults and Baby Boomers entering independent senior living communities bring expectations shaped by years of evolving home entertainment, and they’re not willing to compromise on quality or choice. So how do independent living communities compete for an increasingly discerning resident population? Entertainment as a community amenity.

Meeting the Modern Independent Living Resident Where They Are

Independent Living residents have embraced technology, with an increase in smart device ownership over the past few years. A recent survey of independent living senior residents shows that smartphone and smart TV ownership demographics are both up 7% since 2022, at 87% and 62% respectively°.

The independent living resident of 2026 is different from previous generations when it comes to the entertainment choices available to them. They’ve spent years curating their entertainment app queues, following their favorite sports teams across multiple platforms, and enjoying on-demand access to thousands of entertainment options. In fact, 61% of seniors surveyed° say it’s important to have streaming services included in their programming offering.

When these seniors transition to your independent living community, they expect that same level of choice and control.

The Business Case for Bulk Streaming Entertainment

So, what is bulk streaming entertainment for independent living? Simply put, it’s a property owner-paid service at a discounted rate when the community makes an investment in DIRECTV® service for each living unit.

Benefits for senior independent living communities include:

No new infrastructure – streaming doesn’t require a satellite dish

Min. internet speed of 8Mbps. req’d

It can help attract and retain residents when you market DIRECTV® service as a premium property amenity

Communities can recover some or all the monthly entertainment service in rent or service fees

DIRECTV’s bulk streaming entertainment for independent living communities enables property owners to offer a premium amenity that helps strengthen their community value proposition in competitive markets. And, as younger, more tech-forward generations approach senior living age, entertainment expectations will only intensify. Communities that invest in a robust streaming entertainment option today helps to position themselves as forward-thinking operators ready to meet evolving demands.

Ready to get started? Discover the power of entertainment in senior living communities or visit us online to learn more.

°Link-age Connect Survey conducted March – April 2024 with 599 U.S. Independent Living respondents. *

