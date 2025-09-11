The Power of Entertainment in Senior Living Communities

Television plays a vital role in senior living communities, offering far more than simple entertainment. For the growing population of older adults transitioning to community living, TV programming serves as a bridge to comfort, connection, and community engagement.

The Growing Senior Living Population

The numbers tell an important story. According to recent industry data, over 1 million^ Americans currently live in senior living communities, with this number expected to grow as Baby Boomers age. And According to the World Health Organization, the number of people aged 80 years or older is expected to triple between 2020 and 2050 to reach 426 million*.

Easing the Transition to Community Living

Moving to a senior living community represents one of life’s biggest transitions. Residents leave behind familiar homes and daily routines they’ve maintained for years. According to Nielsen°, the average U.S. adult aged 65+ watched over 5.5 hours of television per day. With this data in mind, television programming can help ease an adjustment to a new community in several ways.

Connection to the Outside World

TV keeps residents connected to current events, weather, and the broader world beyond their community. This connection is especially important for those who may feel isolated or disconnected from their previous lives.

One of entertainment’s greatest benefits in senior living communities is its ability to help increase socialization by bringing residents together to help spark social connections.

Group Viewing Activities

Community rooms with large-screen TVs become natural gathering spaces for social activities where residents can:

Watch popular shows and movies together

Follow sports teams and discuss games

Observe religious services

View concerts

And more



When residents watch major TV-centered events together, they create shared memories and experiences that help strengthen community bonds.

Conversation Starters

Television provides endless topics for conversation. Residents who might otherwise struggle to connect can bond over shared viewing experiences, favorite actors, or memories associated with certain shows, movies and sports.

Educational channels and cultural programming can expose residents to new ideas and experiences, encouraging intellectual engagement and discussion among community members.

More Than Entertainment

Television in senior living communities serves as much more than passive entertainment. It’s a powerful tool for easing transitions, building social connections, and creating the warm, engaging environment that helps transform a new living arrangement into a home.

As the senior living population continues to grow, communities that recognize and harness the power of entertainment will help create a more satisfying experience for their residents.

