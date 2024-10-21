How to Watch NBA Games: Channels, Schedules, and Packages

Excited for the NBA season? Here’s where to watch live, from national broadcasts to out-of-market options.
How to Watch NBA Games
National Broadcasts
ESPN: Weekly matchups and expert analysis
ABC: Christmas Day tripleheader and select weekend games
TNT: Tuesday & Thursday nights, NBA All-Star Game, plus playoff action
Regional Broadcasts:
Local TV Networks & Regional Sports Networks (RSNs): Matchups featuring your local team
NBA TV: Live games and 24/7 league coverage
Out-of-Market Games:
NBA League Pass: Enjoy up to 40 out-of-market games each week, all season long
Catch a free preview of NBA League Pass from October 22-28.
NBA Schedule
Keep up with all the NBA games with the below schedule.
Stay Informed All Season Long
