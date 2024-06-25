DIRECTV for BUSINESS Unveils Next-Generation Advanced Entertainment Platform

DIRECTV for BUSINESSSM today announced the launch of its next-generation Advanced Entertainment Platform (AEP), solidifying its position as the leader in the commercial video market (Source: IDC Market Research, April 2024) and reaffirming its commitment to delivering unparalleled in-room entertainment experiences.

“We are excited to introduce our next-gen set-top box as part of the Advanced Entertainment Platform,” said Doug Eichler, Senior Vice President, DIRECTV for BUSINESS. “This update underscores our dedication to providing properties with the best in entertainment. With the inclusion of popular apps and a vast On Demand library, we are redefining the standards for in-room entertainment.”

The Advanced Entertainment Platform (AEP) delivers a seamless blend of live TV, app-based, and on-demand content, ensuring guests have multiple ways to consume their favorite media. With more than 95,000 AEP boxes already deployed, properties are reaping the benefits of this comprehensive content delivery solution. Key features include:

Live DIRECTV Satellite Channels: Access to a wide array of live TV channels.

Extensive On Demand Library: Free-to-guest On Demand access to thousands of hours of popular content from dozens of programmers through the DIRECTV On Demand App.

App-Based Content: Integration with popular apps such as Netflix, Music Choice, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME On Demand, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and soon-to-be-added Pluto and Tubi.

Casting Capability: The ability to add a casting bolt-on to help enhance the guest viewing experience

Next-Gen Set-Top Box: A sleek, easily hidden set-top box that resets daily to clear guest viewing history, plus an easy to clean, user-friendly remote

In addition to AEP and other integrated solutions, DIRECTV for BUSINESS continues to support properties with the DIRECTV Residential Experience (DRE), utilized by more than 12,000 properties nationwide. DRE provides a consistent, high-quality experience, with equipment subsidies available to help offset capital expenditure costs for both products.

DIRECTV for BUSINESS is committed to helping properties elevate their entertainment offerings, ensuring guests have access to top-quality content and an exceptional in-room experience.

For more information about DIRECTV for BUSINESS and its services, please visit DIRECTV.