GET Thursday Night Football When You Work with DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS

Football is in the air, and we’ve got your customers covered this season. Amazon’s Thursday Night Football is included in all programming packages that have ESPN. Once the season starts, tune in to Channel 9550 every Thursday night to catch the action. Plus, your customers will get the Black Friday game and an exclusive Wild Card game come January – both on Channel 9550!

We have also compiled an overview of our 2023 TNF Marketing Campaign – it’s not too late to start yours now. Head over to our Marketing Center to get your MVP Marketing Materials now!

While you’re preparing for football season, explore the full Thursday Night Football schedule below.

Week 2 – Thursday, September 12, 2024 – Buffalo @ Miami – 5:15 p.m.

Week 3 – Thursday, September 19, 2024 – New England @ New York – 5:15 p.m.

Week 4 – Thursday, September 26, 2024 – Dallas @ New York – 5:15 p.m.

Week 5 – Thursday, October 3, 2024 – Tampa Bay @ Atlanta – 5:15 p.m.

Week 6 – Thursday, October 10, 2024 – San Francisco @ Seattle – 5:15 p.m.

Week 7 – Thursday, October 17, 2024 – Denver @ New Orleans – 5:15 p.m.

Week 8 – Thursday, October 24, 2024 – Minnesota @ Los Angeles – 5:15 p.m.

Week 9 – Thursday, October 31, 2024 – Houston @ New York – 5:15 p.m.

Week 10 – Thursday, November 7, 2024 – Cincinnati @ Baltimore – 5:15 p.m.

Week 11 – Thursday, November 14, 2024 – Washington @ Philadelphia – 5:15 p.m.

Week 12 – Thursday, November 21, 2024 – Pittsburgh @ Cleveland – 5:15 p.m.

Week 13 – Friday, November 29, 2024 – Las Vegas @ Kansas City – 12 p.m.

Week 14 – Thursday, December 5, 2024 – Green Bay @ Detroit – 5:15 p.m.

Week 15 – Thursday, December 12, 2024 – Los Angeles @ San Francisco – 5:15 p.m.

Week 16 – Thursday, December 19, 2024 – Cleveland @ Cincinnati – 5:15 p.m.

Week 17 – Thursday, December 26, 2024 – Seattle @ Chicago – 5:15 p.m.