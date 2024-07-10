EMPOWERING NONPROFIT COMMUNITIES THROUGH ENTERTAINMENT

Discover how three nonprofit organizations are leveraging DIRECTV for BUSINESS Non-Profit Sector to build stronger, more connected communities through the power of entertainment.

Television plays a unique and essential role in our lives, offering more than just entertainment. It serves as a powerful medium for fostering connections and building communities. Beyond its ability to entertain, television acts as a unifying force, bringing people together to share experiences and create bonds.

In the nonprofit world, where community is crucial, television becomes a vital tool for strengthening relationships and promoting solidarity among individuals facing similar challenges. Families find solace in shared viewing experiences, while television provides a sense of stability and familiarity. It cultivates a sense of belonging and connection, offering a comforting routine and a distraction from life’s chaos. For nonprofits supporting individuals through difficult times, incorporating television into their programs can offer a much-needed sense of normalcy.

“At DIRECTV, we care about the communities where our customers and employees live and work, which makes this initiative the perfect opportunity to support local and national nonprofit organizations.” – Doug Eichler, Senior Vice President, DIRECTV Business Solutions

For organizations dedicated to detail and enhancing their services, television may be the key to unlocking new avenues for engagement and support.

