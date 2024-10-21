Your Complete Guide to Watching NHL Games: Channels, Schedules, and Out-of-Market Options

The NHL season is here, and with so many games on the horizon, we want to make sure you know where and how to watch all the action! Whether you’re tuning in for national broadcasts, following your local team, or seeking out-of-market matchups, DIRECTV has you covered all season long.

How to Watch NHL Games

National Broadcasts

ESPN: Weekly games and in-depth analysis

ABC: Saturday matchups and NHL All-Star game

TNT: Wednesday nights, showdowns, classics and playoff excitement

ESPN+ for Business: Showcasing 50 games available for businesses

Regional Broadcasts

Local TV Networks & Regional Sports Networks (RSNs): Catch games from your hometown team

NHL Network: Live games throughout the season, in-depth analysis and more

Out-of-Market

NHL Center Ice: Watch out-of-market games all season long! Plus, get access to the home or away feed.

NHL Schedule

Find your favorite NHL team’s schedule, scores from live games and more.

Stay Up-to-Date Throughout the Season

Customers get access to weekly sports schedules including information on the latest matchups and programming on DIRECTV so they can drive traffic with the most popular sporting events and shows.

Need NHL for your bar? DIRECTV for BUSINESSSM has you covered this hockey season. Click here to learn more about NHL Center Ice package.