DIRECTV HOSPITALITY Announces Multi-Year Agreement with the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

DIRECTV HOSPITALITY and American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) have entered into a multi-year agreement that establishes DIRECTV HOSPITALITY as a Gold Partner for America’s largest hotel association. The relationship leverages DIRECTV’s advanced technology and AHLA’s extensive resources and membership base.

As a Gold Partner, DIRECTV HOSPITALITY will combine their resources with AHLA’s vast network and reach to drive critical initiatives forward through robust advocacy efforts, addressing key issues that impact the hospitality industry to help ensure hoteliers’ needs are met.

“Our collaboration with both AHLA and the AHLA Foundation underscores our commitment to driving positive change and fostering growth and development within the hospitality sector,” said Doug Eichler, Senior Vice President, DIRECTV HOSPITALITY. “Working with AHLA presents an exciting opportunity for DIRECTV HOSPITALITY as we further contribute to the advancement of the hospitality industry.”

The multi-faceted agreement includes philanthropic support for the AHLA Foundation, whose key initiatives enhance the hospitality industry’s impact. Notably, this includes supporting ForWard, which celebrates and elevates women in the industry by offering mentoring, networking, executive leadership development programs, and overall professional growth opportunities. Additionally, DIRECTV HOSPITALITY will continue supporting the Night of a Thousand Stars gala, which unites industry leaders to raise funds to support AHLA Foundation’s programs and initiatives that serve current and aspiring hotel employees nationwide.

“The steadfast support leading companies like DIRECTV HOSPITALITY provide AHLA and AHLA Foundation enables us to help build careers, improve lives, and strengthen the lodging industry,” said AHLA Interim President & CEO Kevin Carey. “With this relationship, we’re excited to combine our strengths and deliver unparalleled value for DIRECTV HOSPITALITY and AHLA’s members.”

DIRECTV HOSPITALITY is now a key sponsor of the Hospitality Show, an industry-leading trade show jointly organized by AHLA and Questex/Hotel Management. Held in San Antonio, Texas, this year, the event showcases the latest innovations and solutions in the hospitality industry, further solidifying DIRECTV’s commitment to enhancing the industry’s technological landscape.