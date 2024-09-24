Agreement helps enhance in-room entertainment services for nearly 1100 Senior Living communities nationwide.

DIRECTV for BUSINESSSM, a leader in delivering high-quality entertainment to senior living communities nationwide, today announced a multi-year agreement with Link-age Solutions, LLC., a specialized group purchasing organization, naming them the exclusive preferred provider of in-room entertainment for Link-Age Solutions’ nearly 1100 senior living communities.

The collaboration is designed to create a more connected and vibrant community environment, where entertainment plays a key role in fostering social interaction, mental well-being, and a sense of belonging among residents. Offering DIRECTV’s broad range of engaging programming, redefines in-room entertainment as a vital aspect of daily life in senior living communities.

“Entertainment has the power to create a more vibrant and engaging community for senior living residents,” said Doug Eichler, Senior Vice President, DIRECTV for BUSINESS. “Our collaboration with Link-Age Solutions demonstrates our dedication to delivering entertainment experiences that help foster a sense of connection and well-being, helping enhance the quality of life for seniors.”

“DIRECTV’s offerings align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional value and quality to our member communities,” said Steve Wittman, Executive Vice President of Link-Age Solutions. “We are excited to offer our members access to DIRECTV’s programming, which will undoubtedly enhance the overall resident experience.”

As senior living continues to evolve, this partnership sets a new standard for in-room entertainment, reinforcing the commitment to enhancing resident well-being through tailored, top-tier entertainment solutions.

About DIRECTV for BUSINESS

DIRECTV for BUSINESS DIRECTV is the ultimate entertainment solution for senior living communities nationwide, offering customizable, scalable solutions for any size property. By reimagining what’s possible, the DIRECTV for BUSINESS mission is to aggregate, curate and deliver compelling content to its customers. To learn more, please visit www.directv.com/seniorliving.

About Link-Age Solutions

Link-age is a Mason, Ohio-based company with membership comprised of more than 1100 senior living communities located across the United States. Link-age’s three interconnected companies – Solutions, Connect, and Launch – work together to develop and deliver services that help senior living organizations focus on being successful. For more information, visit www.link-agesolutions.com or reach out directly to Mike Fisher, Vice president of Sales and Marketing at mfisher@linkageconnect.com.