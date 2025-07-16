Game On: How DIRECTV Powers Sports Bars and Restaurants

What defines a sports bar? The sports, of course. But in today’s challenging restaurant landscape, creating the perfect sports viewing experience requires more than just turning on a few TVs. With rising costs, changing dining habits, and increased competition for customer attention, bars and restaurants need strategic entertainment solutions that drive traffic, build loyalty, and keep guests engaged year-round.

In this episode of Inside Business with DIRECTV, we explore how the right mix of live sports programming can transform a business from just another dining option into a destination customers actively seek. Neil Sudaisar, Associate Vice President of DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, shares insights on navigating the complex world of sports programming, leveraging tent pole events, and creating memorable fan experiences that keep guests coming back—whether it’s football season or the middle of summer.

From big game watch parties to year-round programming strategies, discover how DIRECTV is helping restaurants and bars score big with their customers.

The Current State of Bars and Restaurants

Rising Costs and Changing Dining Habits

The restaurant industry faces unprecedented challenges in today’s market. Neil Sudaisar, Associate Vice President of DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, explains the complex landscape operators must navigate:

“Some of the things that are facing the restaurant space are, of course, costs. Costs are extremely high. Ever since COVID, we’ve seen the cost of goods skyrocket, double digits. The restaurateurs have really tried hard to not force price as the solution.” – Neil Sudaisar

The shift toward off-premise dining through delivery and takeout services has fundamentally altered the traditional restaurant experience. However, this challenge has also created opportunities for forward-thinking operators who recognize the enduring value of in-person experiences.

The Importance of On-Premise Dining

Despite the growth in delivery services, the in-restaurant experience remains crucial for building lasting customer relationships:

“On-premise dining matters. On-premise dining creates brand loyalty and repeat business.” – Neil Sudaisar

This reality has led many restaurant operators to double down on creating exceptional in-house experiences that can’t be replicated through delivery apps or takeout orders.

Creating the Optimal Sports Programming Mix

Beyond One-Size-Fits-All Solutions

Developing the right sports programming strategy requires careful consideration of multiple factors, from geographic location to brand identity. The process involves more than simply adding channels – it requires strategic thinking about audience engagement and return on investment.

“We work very hard to showcase the value of certain sports programming and then the return that they would get on that programming. And then the requirements that they need to do to be able to bring that to light in their bars.” – Neil Sudaisar

Each establishment must consider its unique customer base, local sports preferences, and brand positioning when selecting programming packages.

Year-Round Sports Strategy

While NFL games drive significant traffic during football season, successful sports bars need content that attracts customers throughout the entire year:

“NFL is just a part of the year. I mean, they really only have four months of NFL coverage. How do you fill the rest of the year? People don’t want to just come out when certain sports are there. They want to be able to have the opportunity to visit these locations whenever they want.” – Neil Sudaisar

The solution involves a comprehensive approach that includes major league sports (NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS), college conferences, and regional sports networks to maintain consistent customer engagement across all seasons.

Leveraging Tent Pole Events

Building Around Major Sporting Events

Special events like the March Madness, the Kentucky Derby and other big games present unique opportunities for restaurants to create memorable experiences and drive traffic:

“Tent pole is definitely an opportunity for our customers to build watch parties, to build marketing campaigns, to build special offers.” – Neil Sudaisar

These events allow establishments to create special programming around marquee moments that naturally draw crowds and generate excitement.

Marketing Support and Resources

DIRECTV provides comprehensive support to help businesses maximize these opportunities through their MVP program.

“Our marketing team has done an exceptional job of creating a platform, the DIRECTV MVP program… they’ve worked very hard with the different leagues to get access to loads and loads of content. Some of that is point of presence materials that can be door clings, table stands, coasters, cool giveaways.” – Neil Sudaisar

This support extends beyond just providing content to helping businesses effectively communicate their offerings to potential customers.

Technology and Infrastructure Solutions

Simplifying Game Management

Modern sports bars require sophisticated technology to manage multiple games across numerous screens. DIRECTV addresses this challenge with user-friendly solutions:

“We also created what’s called the DIRECTV Remote app. The restaurant can have access to at no cost. That allows them to swipe content from the channel guide into a TV. And so that makes it very easy for that local bar manager to switch games.” – Neil Sudaisar

This technology ensures that the right games are always on the right screens without requiring extensive technical knowledge from staff.

Finding the Right Venue

For sports fans seeking the perfect viewing experience, DIRECTV has developed tools to connect customers with participating establishments:

“Our marketing team has also created something pretty, pretty special called Sports Bar Finder. You’re going to find which bars are DIRECTV bars and have the active games that you want to go watch.” – Neil Sudaisar

This app helps drive traffic to DIRECTV-equipped establishments while helping fans find their preferred games.

Differentiated Service Approach

White Glove Customer Experience

DIRECTV’s approach to serving national accounts goes beyond simply providing content:

“One of the interesting things that differentiates DIRECTV in the national account space is our white glove experience. We’re proud of the customer experience model and journey that we’ve created for our national accounts customers.” – Neil Sudaisar

This comprehensive service includes dedicated call centers, field services teams, and specialized support tailored to each customer’s unique needs.

Enterprise-Level Solutions

For multi-location businesses, DIRECTV offers centralized management capabilities that simplify operations:

“We also offer this unique function of like, if I want something at all locations, we can turn it all on at once. You don’t want each location to have to call into DIRECTV to order something.” – Neil Sudaisar

Additional enterprise features include master billing options and private video networks that allow corporate communications to be broadcast directly to all locations simultaneously.

Beyond Sports: Comprehensive Entertainment Solutions

Interactive Content Options

DIRECTV recognizes that successful establishments need content for all times of day, not just during major sporting events:

“Another group of channels that we do offer is Barvana. Barvana is a content provider that has multiple channels like Sports Trivia, Bar Trivia, Fun Games.”

These interactive elements help create engagement during slower periods and encourage customers to stay longer, ultimately increasing revenue per visit.

Creating Memorable Experiences

The ultimate goal extends beyond simply showing games to creating lasting impressions: