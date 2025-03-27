DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS provides bars and restaurants with packages that sports fans love. But that’s just the beginning of how DIRECTV can help you grow your business.

With DIRECTV MVP, you get a winning marketing program designed to help you brand your business as the ultimate sports headquarters. From promotional materials to social media strategies and more, DIRECTV MVP gives you the tools to become the go-to destination for sports fans. In this article, we’ll break down all the benefits of DIRECTV MVP.

What is DIRECTV MVP?

The DIRECTV MVP Marketing Program provides sports bars and restaurants that have DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS with free, ready-to-use marketing tools. These tools can help you build customer awareness and make your business stand out from the competition by promoting the features and benefits of DIRECTV. With every qualifying sports subscription, businesses receive posters, banners, window clings and more for packages like NFL SUNDAY TICKET, MLB EXTRA INNINGS®, NHL CENTER ICE® and NBA League Pass®.

DIRECTV MVP also provides businesses with other great tools like being included on DIRECTV’s Sports Bar Finder, the ability to earn MVP Credits, strategies to optimize social media and weekly sports schedules.

How To Gain A Competitive Edge With DIRECTVMVP.COM

DIRECTVMVP.com is your hub for all the great tools and resources provided by DIRECTV MVP. Just log in using your DIRECTV account number or email address. For first-time users, the default password is “directv” which you’ll be prompted to change. It’s as easy as that. Once you’re logged in, you’ll have access to free marketing materials, a customized homepage, sports schedules, industry expert advice for sports bars and restaurant owners and more.

What is Sports Bar Finder?

The DIRECTV Sports Bar Finder is an app designed specifically with sports fans in mind. Users can search for bars and restaurants in their area and even filter by the sport they want to watch. So say someone wanted to find a sports bar that will be showing the game of their favorite hockey team or is looking for a place to catch tonight’s big MMA fight, they can use the app to find sports bars or restaurants that subscribe to DIRECTV programming.

For business owners, the Sports Bar Finder is a game changer. The mobile app allows potential customers to find your bar by searching for specific sporting events. Plus, if your sports bar or restaurant receives ESPN or subscribes to any premium sports package, you’ll automatically be included in the DIRECTV Sports Finder.

What are DIRECTV MVP Credits?

DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS customers can also earn DIRECTV MVP credits. These credits can be used to get promotional materials to help market your sports bar or restaurant. Use credits for items like coasters, posters, window clings and more. The more sports you offer your customers, the more credits you’ll receive. Talk about a win-win.

So how do businesses get MVP Credits? DIRECTV awards credits for just being a customer:

Get 225 credit s for subscribing to any DIRECTV Commercial Base Package

s for subscribing to any DIRECTV Commercial Base Package Get 275 credits for subscribing to NFL Sunday Ticket

for subscribing to NFL Sunday Ticket Get 150 credits for each additional sports package, like MLB Extra Innings, NBA League Pass and NHL Center Ice

for each additional sports package, like MLB Extra Innings, NBA League Pass and NHL Center Ice And get 50 credits with Apple TV MLS Season Pass

Boost Your Business’ Social Media Strategy

Social media is a great way to promote your business, let customers know about upcoming promotions and gain new followers that can turn into customers. DIRECTV’s social media playbook is a game changer for sports bars and restaurants, and offers great tools and resources to help you optimize your social media strategy.

Promotional Ideas: Create engaging contests, giveaways and games that you can feature on your social media channels.

Create engaging contests, giveaways and games that you can feature on your social media channels. Attract New Customers: Learn how to better target your posts for sports fans in your area.

Learn how to better target your posts for sports fans in your area. Change Up Your Content: Discover how to use videos and stories to help maximize your social media presence and stand out from the competition.

Discover how to use videos and stories to help maximize your social media presence and stand out from the competition. Tap into Tips and Tricks: Explore strategies on how to make your investment in social media go further for less.

Explore strategies on how to make your investment in social media go further for less. New Assets Every Month: Get access to new content for every major sport on a monthly basis.

Stay ahead of the game and make the most of your social media efforts with DIRECTV MVP.

How To Use Weekly Sports Schedules

Sports bars and restaurants have a lot of things to manage. But with DIRECTV MVP, you can take keeping track of the big sports events off your list. DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS customers receive weekly sports schedules straight to your inbox and are available anytime at DIRECTVMVP.com.

Our weekly sports schedules help businesses:

Stay informed about upcoming games up to seven days in advance

Easily print schedules to share with your managers and staff

Ensure your business is always ready for high-demand sports events

Win Big with DIRECTV MVP

