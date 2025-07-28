How Thursday Night Football at Your Hotel Can Be The Ultimate Win

Football season is kicking off, and when it comes to Thursday Night Football, your hotel needs to be ready for game time! Make sure your guests can watch every snap, pass and touchdown with a winning sports package from DIRECTV HOSPITALITY. This article will tell you everything you need to know about the Thursday Night Football schedule, and how DIRECTV works with Prime Video to get your hotel game day ready; all in service of providing a win for your bottom line.

Ready to get NFL SUNDAY TICKET so you don’t miss Thursday Night Football? Learn more below!

Why Get Thursday Night Football For Your Hotel?

Showing Thursday Night Football can be a win for both your business and your guests. According to NBC Sports, Thursday Night Football averaged 14.23 million viewers per game in 2024. Fans want to be able to watch the games, even when they are on the go. According to our DIRECTV HOSPITALITY report, 63% of business travelers want access to sports networks in their guest rooms.

Providing your guests with access to Thursday Night Football games can help your hotel:

Encourage repeat hotel stays: Catering to sports fans can help you boost occupancy. Football fans are more likely to choose your hotel again, knowing that your hotel will be showing the games.

Provide a winning hotel experience: It’s the little things that make a big difference when it comes to providing an exceptional hotel experience. Having Thursday Night Football as part of your entertainment lineup can make your business stand out as an MVP among the competition.

How To Get Thursday Night Football at Your Hotel

Thursday Night Football is included in the DIRECTV HOSPITALITY Entertainment package and above. And in addition to all the regular season Thursday Night Football games, you’ll also get access to the Black Friday game between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles, the Christmas Day game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs and a Wild Card playoff game.2025 Thursday Night Football Schedule

Check out the full Thursday Night Football schedule below to plan which games to have at your hotel. All games kick off at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET.

Week 2 – Thursday, September 11, 2025 – Washington @ Green Bay

Week 3 – Thursday, September 18, 2025 – Miami @ Buffalo

Week 4 – Thursday, September 25, 2025 – Seattle @ Arizona

Week 5 – Thursday, October 2, 2025 – San Francisco @ Los Angeles

Week 6 – Thursday, October 9, 2025 – Philadelphia @ New York

Week 7 – Thursday, October 16, 2025 – Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati

Week 8 – Thursday, October 23, 2025 – Minnesota @ Los Angeles

Week 9 – Thursday, October 30, 2025 – Baltimore @ Miami

Week 10 – Thursday, November 6, 2025 – Las Vegas @ Denver

Week 11 – Thursday, November 13, 2025 – New York @ New England

Week 12 – Thursday, November 20, 2025 – Buffalo @ Houston

Week 13 – Friday, November 28, 2025 – Chicago @ Philadelphia

Week 14 – Thursday, December 4, 2025 – Dallas @ Detroit

Week 15 – Thursday, December 11, 2025 – Atlanta @ Tampa Bay

Week 16 – Thursday, December 18, 2025 – Los Angeles @ Seattle

Week 17 – Thursday, December 25, 2025 – Denver @ Kansas City

For a complete list of 2025 college and NFL football games, check out our DIRECTV Football schedule.

Score the Ultimate TV-for-Hotels Experience With DIRECTV HOSPITALITY

Ready to bring Thursday Night Football to your hotel guests? DIRECTV HOSPITALITY offers flexible and affordable TV solutions for hotels of every size. And with NFL SUNDAY TICKET, NFL Network and NFL RedZone, you can keep your guests entertained all season long. Plus, enjoy 99% worry-free signal reliability* and hassle-free professional installation. Call 888.303.9117 to get started today.

* Based on a Nationwide Study of representative cities.