The start of March means one thing for basketball fans—March Madness is coming! From Cinderella stories to bracket-busting upsets to last-second buzzer-beaters, NCAA College Basketball is jam-packed with must-watch action. And for sports bars and restaurant owners, March Madness is a great opportunity to attract new customers, draw in large crowds and boost business when you show the games with DIRECTV for BUSINESSSM.

In this article, we’ll explore how to prepare for March Madness and make it a slam dunk for your business.

Why Show March Madness at Your Sports Bar or Restaurant?

Showing March Madness at your sports bar or restaurant can be a great way to score additional business. The tournament starts with 68 teams who face off until one team is named the national champion. The single-elimination nature of the tournament and unexpected upsets has made college basketball a must-watch event. According to the NCAA, the 2024 men’s championship game was watched by an average of 14.8 million viewers. March Madness is even more popular than the NBA finals, which was watched by an average of 11.3 million viewers in 2024.

Many fans are looking for a high-energy place where they can catch the games with other college basketball fans while enjoying great food and drinks. The weeks long tournament gives businesses the opportunity to attract repeat customers and get customers to stay longer. The longer customers stay, the more likely they are to order more food and drinks. Establishing your sports bar or restaurant as a headquarters for college basketball fans can help you make a fast break into boosting your bottom line.

When Does Men’s March Madness Start?

The 2025 NCAA March Madness Men’s Tournament starts on Sunday, March 16, and goes through the championship game on April 7.

Men’s March Madness key dates:

Selection Sunday: March 16

First Four ® : March 18-19

: March 18-19 First Round: March 20-21

Second Round: March 22-23

Sweet 16 ® : March 27-28

: March 27-28 Elite Eight ® : March 29-30

: March 29-30 Final Four ® : April 5

: April 5 NCAA Championships®: April 7

March Madness games are available to watch on TBS, CBS, TNT and TruTV. See the full Men’s March Madness schedule here.

Tap into the Growing Popularity of Women’s College Basketball

Women’s college basketball saw a huge increase in popularity and viewership last year thanks to star athletes like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. For the first time ever, the 2024 women’s championship game between Iowa and South Carolina drew more viewers than the men’s championship game between UConn and Purdue. The NCAA reported an average of 18.7 million viewers tuned in to watch the women’s championship game, which peaked at 24 million viewers.

For sports bars and restaurants, this creates a great opportunity to tap into some of that momentum.

When Does Women’s March Madness Start?

The 2025 NCAA March Madness Women’s Tournament starts on March 16 and goes through the championship game on April 6.

Women’s March Madness key dates:

: March 19-20 First Round: March 21-22

Second Round: March 23-24

Sweet 16 ® : March 28-29

: March 28-29 Elite Eight ® : March 30-31

: March 30-31 Final Four ® : April 4

: April 4 NCAA Championships: April 6

Games are available to watch on ESPN and ABC. See the full Women’s March Madness schedule here.

How to Score More Business During March Madness

Here are a few things you can do to get your sports bar or restaurant ready for a winning March Madness.

Get themed materials with MVP: Order coasters, brackets, posters, banners and more with the MVP Marketing Program.

Order coasters, brackets, posters, banners and more with the MVP Marketing Program. Offer Basketball-Themed Food and Drinks: Get creative with fun menu items like “Buzzer Beater Buffalo Wings” or “Slam Dunk Shots.”

Get creative with fun menu items like “Buzzer Beater Buffalo Wings” or “Slam Dunk Shots.” Promote You’ll Be Showing the Games: Let your customers and basketball fans know that you’ll be showing the games via social media, email blasts and on your website.

Let your customers and basketball fans know that you’ll be showing the games via social media, email blasts and on your website. Host Giveaways For Fans: Bracket challenges, halftime raffles or other giveaways can give customers additional incentives to watch the game at your business instead of watching at home.

Bracket challenges, halftime raffles or other giveaways can give customers additional incentives to watch the game at your business instead of watching at home. Big Screens For Big Fun: Ensure you’re providing fans with great game day viewing so they don’t miss a second of the action. Your business should have plenty of TVs, good audio and comfortable seating, so there’s not a bad seat in the house.

Ensure you’re providing fans with great game day viewing so they don’t miss a second of the action. Your business should have plenty of TVs, good audio and comfortable seating, so there’s not a bad seat in the house. Have an All-Star Staff: Make sure you have plenty of staff to help with additional customers, who know about any giveaways you’re doing and can get food and drinks out quickly during the games.

Set Your Business Up For Success With DIRECTV

DIRECTV for BUSINESS ensures that your customers can watch every game. And with 99% worry-free signal reliability, you’ll never have to worry about your customers missing a second of the March Madness action. DIRECTV for BUSINESS also gives businesses hassle-free customer service and free standard professional installation. Plus, DIRECTV’s Sports Bar Finder provides an easy way for college basketball fans to find bars that offer DIRECTV.

College basketball is just the beginning with DIRECTV for BUSINESS. With everything from ESPN+ for Business to MLS Season Pass to Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball and more, DIRECTV for BUSINESS is the MVP when it comes to reliable entertainment for your sports bar or restaurant. Explore our business packages today!