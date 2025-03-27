Make Your Sports Bar or Restaurant the Go-To Spot for Soccer Fans

Soccer season is in full swing with the kickoff of Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Make sure your sports bar or restaurant is making the most of it with a winning TV package that will draw in soccer fans. Whether your customers are looking to watch MLS matches, international teams or other must-watch soccer tournaments, DIRECTV for BUSINESS can give you an edge over the competition.

In this article, we’ll explore DIRECTV’s premium soccer options, which include MLS Season Pass, Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN+ for Business and COMMERCIAL XTRATM PACK. Discover the best TV sports package for you and how DIRECTV for BUSINESS can help turn your sports bar or restaurant into the go-to place for soccer fans.

Become a Soccer Hub With MLS Season Pass Package

MLS has been growing in popularity in recent years. According to an article about MLS fan engagement, 11.5 million fans watched regular season matches in 2024, a 5% increase from 2023 and a 14% increase from 2022. This increase in U.S. viewership provides a great opportunity for sports bars and restaurants to capitalize on the sport’s growing fan base.

MLS SEASON PASS provides businesses with an all-access pass for local and out-of-market coverage. Give your customers a front row seat to all the action, from regular season games to the playoffs to Leagues Cup matches. And as the only national provider of MLS SEASON PASS for commercial businesses, DIRECTV can help you kick the competition to the curb. MLS SEASON PASS subscribers also get access to free marketing tools and promotional materials to help you draw in soccer fans.

Want to learn more? Check out our article on Why Your Bar or Restaurant Needs MLS SEASON PASS.

Kick Up Your International Soccer Offerings With Fox Soccer Plus

Looking to expand your soccer offering beyond MLS? FOX SOCCER PLUS is home to some of the biggest soccer tournaments in the world, such as the FIFA Men’s World CupTM, FIFA Women’s World CupTM, Copa America and more. And with FOX SOCCER PLUS, businesses get more than just soccer, they get 24/7 access to rugby games, Australian rules football and other international sports.

Score New Business with ESPN+ for Business

Another great option for sports bars or restaurants looking for a more comprehensive sports package is ESPN+ for Business. It can be added to your current DIRECTV business package or purchased as a standalone package. With ESPN+ for Business, you’ll score up to 150 live events per month with everything from combat sports to college sports to international soccer matches and more.

Check out some of the ESPN+ for Business offerings below:

Combat Sports: PFL, Top Rank Boxing and UFC Fight Nights

PFL, Top Rank Boxing and UFC Fight Nights College Sports: Baseball, basketball, football and softball from AAC, ACC, A10, Big 12, Patriot League, SEC and more

Baseball, basketball, football and softball from AAC, ACC, A10, Big 12, Patriot League, SEC and more International Soccer: Bundesliga, Carabao Cup, Copa del Rey, FA Community Shield and LaLiga

Bundesliga, Carabao Cup, Copa del Rey, FA Community Shield and LaLiga Other Sports: Cricket, NHL, PGA TOUR LIVE, US Open and Wimbledon

Win With DIRECTV’s COMMERCIAL XTRA™ PACK

COMMERCIAL XTRATM PACK is the ultimate sports package for sports bars and restaurants looking to expand their offering beyond soccer. This package gives businesses access to all ESPN channels, FOX, NBC and Regional Sports Networks and regional MLB Team channels—so you’ll always be ready to show all the big games. Talk about a win-win.

Get DIRECTV For Your Sports Bar Or Restaurant

Ready to make your sports bar or restaurant the go-to hangout for soccer fans? Reach out to your DIRECTV for BUSINESS at 888-303-9117 to add MLS SEASON PASS, FOX PLUS SOCCER, ESPN+ For Business or COMMERCIAL XTRATM PACK today.

