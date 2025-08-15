The fitness industry is hitting new personal bests with rising gym use numbers and a strong economic outlook. But gyms and fitness center owners are also competing with a saturated market and need ways to stand out from other competitors. DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS® is the flex you need to stand out from the competition.

The Fitness Industry By The Numbers

The fitness industry is a booming business, and it’s expected to grow in the coming years. Take a look at some of the numbers:

According to Fortune, gym use has almost doubled from pre-pandemic levels, and the increased usage is being driven by Gen Z

Revenue for the fitness, health and gym industry in the U.S. was $41.8 billion in 2024

In 2024, 77 million people in the U.S. had a fitness membership

The average cost of a gym membership is $59 per month, but it can be as low as $10 at budget gyms

The gym membership market is expected to reach $70.1 billion globally by 2032

There’s a lot of opportunity for businesses within the fitness industry, but there’s also a lot of competition. DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS can help you get a leg up.

Why Add TV Entertainment To Your Gym or Fitness Center?

From personal TVs on treadmills to big-screen TVs throughout your gym, adding TV entertainment is an easy and affordable way to make your gym or fitness center stand out from other competitors. Check out some of the reasons why you should add DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS to your gym.

Set the tone for a great workout: Providing TV entertainment can provide a good distraction and encourage members to work out longer. It can also create something for gym members to look forward to if they know they can watch their favorite shows, sports and movies while they exercise.

Stand out from the competition: There are more than 90,000 gyms and fitness centers in the U.S. Adding TV entertainment could be the reason they choose your gym over a competitor.

Pump up your members: Adding TV entertainment to your gym provides an energetic atmosphere where members will feel inspired to work out and get moving.

Strengthen customer loyalty: Offering additional amenities like TV entertainment can give your customers a reason to keep their membership and help decrease customer turnover.

Tips & Tricks For Your Fitness Business

Once you decide to add TV entertainment to your gym, you may be wondering what type of programming to show and where to position your TVs. Here are some tips and tricks to keep in mind to create a great workout experience for your customers.

Multiple TVs in multiple locations: Variety is key when it comes to TV programming for gyms. Successful gyms will have multiple TVs tuned into live sports, movies, news and popular TV shows. So no matter what your members are interested in, there will be something for everyone.

Strategic TV placement: Whether someone is lifting weights, running on the treadmill or stretching, you want to make sure that your members have good views of the TVs wherever they are.

Don't forget about kids' entertainment: Offering childcare can be a great way to incentivize members to choose your gym over a competitor. With DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, you can keep kids entertained with popular kids' shows and movies while their parents are working out.

Add TVs in waiting areas: You could also consider adding a TV to your lobby or waiting areas to keep members entertained while they wait to sign paperwork or for their gym buddy to finish their workout.

Music Choice For Your Gym or Fitness Center

We’ve all done it. Got to the gym only to realize that we forgot our headphones, and think, is it even worth it to work out? With Music Choice® from DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, your customers will never be without a playlist.

Music Choice is a premium, customizable service for DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS subscribers. With this add-on, your business can play commercial-free music delivered via satellite. Amp up your gym members’ workouts or fitness classes with 84+ music channels. Just want the music? No problem. Try our Music-Only Program, which is available without a TV package.

Think Beyond The Typical Gym Experience

Gyms and fitness centers are just the beginning. Explore some other businesses with gyms that can benefit from adding TV entertainment. For example, some office buildings offer gyms as a perk for their employees. Consider adding TV entertainment as an affordable yet effective way to get your employees to use the gym. No matter what type of gym you own or manage, DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS can help find the right TV package for you.

Get DIRECTV for Your Gym or Fitness Center

Let DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS do the heavy lifting with affordable business TV packages tailored to your gym or fitness center. DIRECTV delivers the highest value with the best programming, cutting-edge tech, nationwide coverage and top-rated customer satisfaction. We also offer exclusive sports programming with everything from ESPN+ for Business, NFL Sunday Ticket, MLS Season Pass and so much more. And with 99% worry-free signal reliability, you’ll never have to worry about your customers missing a second of the action. DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS also gives businesses hassle-free customer service and no-cost standard professional installation. Call 888-303-9117 to get started today.