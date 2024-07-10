HOW DIRECTV HELPS CREATE BREAKTHROUGH BREAKROOMS

THE SITUATION
The pandemic has changed the way we work: Remote at first, now moving towards hybrid scenarios of office and home. The digital world has allowed for a world where employees and employers no longer need to be in the same location. Therefore, physical office space must be compelling enough to entice workers to commute in, and these spaces should include a mix of collaboration and focus areas.
BEST PRACTICES FOR BREAK TIME
The best offices have common spaces where employees want to spend their free time.1 There are ways to make your break room a more relaxing, engaging, recharging place. From mood lighting to nature sounds, plants to distilled drinking water, and cushioned floor pads to massage recliners, a growing trend is to create an oasis where people can refresh with meditation, short naps or light exercise.2 Adding DIRECTV is another very popular office perk that can help increase employee satisfaction.
Did you know
Staring at a computer screen for hours at a time has an impact on vision and can cause headaches. Periodic breaks allow workers to stretch and relax, which can help avoid injuries.7
BENEFITS OF BUILDING A
BETTER BREAKROOM
Millennial Allure
Having an enjoyable breakroom can help add to your office and satisfy the younger, more tech-savvy staff. Amenities like coffee bars and snack stations are also high in demand. All these features help to promote a happy and stress-free work environment.3
Stress Level
Overworked employees often deal with chronic stress that can easily lead to job burnout. While this not only negatively affects employee health and well-being, their stress can negatively affects the bottom line.3 Having a place for employees to get away from their work tasks can decrease stress levels and increase productivity. People need some time away from their workspace to relax and reboot, especially when doing complex or repetitive tasks.4 Breaks help balance out the workday and relieve harmful stress.
Work Relationships
Adding entertainment to a breakroom offers another benefit besides improved worker morale: stronger teamwork skills. Workers can get together to play team-based games, such as ping pong, that encourage them to work together. As workers build stronger teamwork skills in the break room, it may carry over to their work performance.5
Turnover
Employee turnover is a critical issue in many sectors. On average, a single employee leaving will cost about $19,000.6 Keeping people happy is one of a business leader’s most important responsibilities.
HOW DIRECTV
HELPS CREATE A
BREAKTHROUGH BREAKROOM
A breakroom says a lot about a business. If it’s equipped with plenty of bells and whistles, employees will express their gratitude. With a small investment and a big selection of popular channels, DIRECTV can take any breakroom from broken down to breakthrough.
1. Improve employee satisfaction
PROBLEM
41% of employees are considering leaving their current employer this year.8 They go above and beyond and agree to take on extra projects, and rarely take a step away from their desk.
SOLUTION
The first step to fixing this problem is enhancing the breakroom by adding entertainment like DIRECTV. Everyone will be able to step away from their desks for a few minutes to stay on top of breaking news, major events and local weather updates. It’s an affordable upgrade that will give employees a more enjoyable place to relax and more incentive to stay.
2. Increase staff productivity
PROBLEM
The research discovered that one in five employees said guilt is the reason they don’t take any breaks, while 55% said they don’t feel they can leave their desk to take a break.9
SOLUTION
Persuading employees to put their mental fatigue on pause is as simple as creating an inviting breakroom. DIRECTV programming can help take employees’ minds off work, allowing them to return to their desks with fresh eyes to drive productivity.
3. Bring the team together
PROBLEM
Many employees aren’t aware of all the health and productivity benefits of regular breaks. It only takes a brief respite in this work-free zone for people to relax and recharge, a combination that brings with it a greater level of productivity, job satisfaction and general health.10
SOLUTION
A flat-screen TV with DIRECTV can transform an ignored breakroom into a gathering place for the whole team. Not only will employees stop by for lunch or coffee, but with a selection of the best news, sports and entertainment channels, they’ll also be able to check in on breaking news stories and big games.
DIRECTV WORKS HARDER TO MAKE
BREAK TIME BETTER
Whether employees need a break from back-to-back-to-back meetings or just a place to chat about last night’s season finale, a breakroom with DIRECTV is more social, inviting and enjoyable.
Keep stress levels in check
Just taking a few minutes away from the 9-to-5 grind to watch DIRECTV can ease work-related tension. 37% said regular breaks during the day would improve their health.11
Add a touch of ambience
Having DIRECTV programming or DIRECTV offers Music Choice® Premium on throughout the day brings up the energy level in the office.
Let employees dine and unwind
Mixing in programming with some light conversation makes for a more pleasant lunch hour.
Know when news breaks
Stay on top of the stories that matter in a business’s specific industry with 24/7 news programming.
Make a strong first impression on visitors
DIRECTV helps businesses put their best foot forward when giving investors, partners and clients a tour of the office.
Give millennials another tool for success
70% of millennials would make various trade-offs to secure a better workplace.12 DIRECTV contributes to a forward- thinking environment that they need to succeed.
A BRIEF BREAKDOWN
OF OPTIONAL ADD-ONS
DIRECTV helps businesses customize their breakroom experience with next-level entertainment. DIRECTV offers a variety of incrementally valuable add-on options.
GAME ON
To encourage the team to treat the office like a hangout, DIRECTV sports programming is just the ticket. Office managers can invite employees to unwind after hours and take in a game on NBA LEAGUE PASS, MLB EXTRA INNINGS, and NHL CENTER ICE—plus exclusive programming like NFL SUNDAY TICKET, ESPN COLLEGE EXTRA, ESPN+ for Business (PGA Tour Live being included).
TV THAT SPEAKS THEIR LANGUAGE
DIRECTV is fluent in international programming, so there’s a wide variety of foreign-language packages featuring channels from around the globe.
MORE EVERYTHING
Businesses can go beyond the essentials with a higher-tier package that offers a bigger selection of channels for more news, sports and entertainment.
4 PLACES
DIRECTV MAKES A DIFFERENCE
1 Bring more good times into the breakroom. 2 Keep meeting-goers informed in the conference room. 3 Enhance the atmosphere in the lobby. 4 Add an extra perk to executive offices.
10 great additions
TO ANY OFFICE BREAK ROOM OR COMMON SPACE2
|Coffee Station
|Comfortable Seating
|Lunch Tables
|TV’s + Netflix
|Recreation Activities
|Office Library
|Team Photos & Decorations
|Free Refreshments
|Snack Bar
|Workout Equipment
