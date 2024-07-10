HOW DIRECTV HELPS CREATE BREAKTHROUGH BREAKROOMS

A breakroom says a lot about a business. If it’s equipped with plenty of bells and whistles, employees will express their gratitude. With a small investment and a big selection of popular channels, DIRECTV can take any breakroom from broken down to breakthrough.

1. Improve employee satisfaction

PROBLEM

41% of employees are considering leaving their current employer this year.8 They go above and beyond and agree to take on extra projects, and rarely take a step away from their desk.

SOLUTION

The first step to fixing this problem is enhancing the breakroom by adding entertainment like DIRECTV. Everyone will be able to step away from their desks for a few minutes to stay on top of breaking news, major events and local weather updates. It’s an affordable upgrade that will give employees a more enjoyable place to relax and more incentive to stay.

2. Increase staff productivity

PROBLEM

The research discovered that one in five employees said guilt is the reason they don’t take any breaks, while 55% said they don’t feel they can leave their desk to take a break.9

SOLUTION

Persuading employees to put their mental fatigue on pause is as simple as creating an inviting breakroom. DIRECTV programming can help take employees’ minds off work, allowing them to return to their desks with fresh eyes to drive productivity.

3. Bring the team together

PROBLEM

Many employees aren’t aware of all the health and productivity benefits of regular breaks. It only takes a brief respite in this work-free zone for people to relax and recharge, a combination that brings with it a greater level of productivity, job satisfaction and general health.10

SOLUTION

A flat-screen TV with DIRECTV can transform an ignored breakroom into a gathering place for the whole team. Not only will employees stop by for lunch or coffee, but with a selection of the best news, sports and entertainment channels, they’ll also be able to check in on breaking news stories and big games.