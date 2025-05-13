Fuel your business with high-octane excitement by showing the biggest auto racing events at your sports bar or restaurant. From NASCAR to IndyCar Series to Formula 1, you can keep customers entertained and coming back to watch all year long. Learn about the different types of auto racing and how DIRECTV for BUSINESS can help you outpace the competition.

Why Show Auto Racing at Your Restaurant or Sports Bar?

Showing auto racing can help you tap into other demographics beyond the typical football, baseball and basketball fans. Millions of fans from around the country tune in to watch NASCAR, Formula 1 and the IndyCar Series. For example, the 2025 Daytona 500 averaged 6.76 million viewers on Fox despite significant rain delays. Viewership was even up 13% from 2024. F1 racing had an average viewership of 1.13 million in 2024. The 2024 Indianapolis 500 averaged 5.34 million viewers on NBC. Showing these highly-watched events at your business can help drive repeat customers and provide you with the edge you need to help you lap the competition.

Types of Auto Racing To Show

DIRECTV for BUSINESS has all the world-class racing your customers want to watch. Check out this list of motorsports to see what type of TV programming you can add to your restaurant or sports bar.

NASCAR

Known for its roaring engine, passionate fans and high-speed action, NASCAR (which stands for the National Association of Stock Car Auto Racing) is one of the most exciting motorsports in the U.S. There are three different series within NASCAR racing:

IndyCar Series

Known for its high speeds, the NTT IndyCar Series is the highest class of American open-wheel racing. It’s one of the most popular motorsports in the U.S. as fans tune in to watch the drivers race along a mix of street circuits, road courses and high-speed oval races throughout the season. The biggest race of the year is the Indy 500, which is held annually at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend.

Formula 1

You can’t talk about racing without talking about F1. As one of the most popular motorsports, people from all over the world tune in to watch the best F1 racers compete. F1 has a total of 24 grand prix races and six sprint races. If you’re looking to add F1 to your TV lineup, some of the most popular to watch in the U.S. are the Monaco Grand Prix, the Miami Grand Prix and the Las Vegas Grand Prix to name a few.

Drag Racing

Nothing compares to drag racing when it comes to pure speed and explosive power. The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) is the premier drag racing organization in the U.S. Drivers reach speeds of more than 330 mph as they race down a straight quarter-mile strip. Most races only last a few seconds, so don’t blink or you could miss it. Want to add drag racing to your TV lineup? Races like the Gatornationals, U.S. Nationals and Pomona Finals are the most popular and can help bring in big crowds.

How To Attract Auto Racing Fans to Your Sports Bar or Restaurant

Here are a few things you can do to help make your business the go-to destination for racing fans:

Racing Themed Food & Drink Specials: Give fans a reason to watch the race at your business instead of at home with fun food and drink specials. Create fun specials like Pit Stop Wings, Victory Lap Nachos or Final Lap Fries, etc.

Give fans a reason to watch the race at your business instead of at home with fun food and drink specials. Create fun specials like Pit Stop Wings, Victory Lap Nachos or Final Lap Fries, etc. Promote You’ll Be Showing The Race: Let customers know you’ll be hosting race day viewing parties on social media, eblasts and on your website.

Let customers know you’ll be hosting race day viewing parties on social media, eblasts and on your website. Decorate with Racing Memorabilia: Checker flags, racing memorabilia and themed decor can help make your business stand out as a racing headquarters.

Checker flags, racing memorabilia and themed decor can help make your business stand out as a racing headquarters. Get customized materials with MVP: Order custom coasters, posters, banners and more to promote your bar with the MVP Marketing Program.

