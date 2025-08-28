UFC 2025: KO The Competition This Fall With DIRECTV

As summer winds down, UFC is turning up the heat with some epic fall showdowns. For sports bars and restaurants, adding UFC and other combat sports to your entertainment lineup is a great way to hook new customers, boost food and beverage sales and keep fans coming back for more hard-hitting action. DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS® is the heavyweight champ when it comes to delivering the best sports packages for your business.

Why Show UFC At Your Business?

UFC has a passionate, loyal fan base. According to Yahoo! Sports, UFC has nearly 100 million fans in the U.S., and UFC Fight Night is the fourth most popular show on ESPN. The average UFC event attracts between 300,000 and 2,000,000 viewers globally based on pay-per-view buys, according to BetMGM. Offer your customers a front row seat to all the high-octane action with DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS.

Showing UFC and other combat sports with DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS could also help you attract more Gen Z customers. According to a recent survey that targeted more than 500 students between 18 and 24 years old across 12 states and 24 college campuses, about half of Gen Zers identified as fans of UFC, MMA and/or boxing. If your business is looking for ways to tap into this demographic, showing UFC is the way to do it.

UFC also provides sports bars and restaurants with year-round entertainment. Unlike other major sports like football, basketball, baseball, hockey, etc., which are seasonal, there’s no off-season when it comes to combat sports.

2025 UFC Fall Schedule

Check out the list of UFC fights that should be on your radar this fall if you’re looking to attract fans to your sports bar or restaurant.

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 9: Week 4

Tuesday, September 2 | UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV | 8 PM ET | ESPN+ for Business

UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs. Borralho

Saturday, September 6 | Accor Arena, Paris, France | Main Card 12 PM ET | ESPN+ for Business

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 9: Week 5

Tuesday, September 9 | UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV | 8 PM ET | ESPN+ for Business

UFC Fight Night: Lopes vs. Silva

Saturday, September 13 | Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX | Main Card 3 PM ET | ESPN+ for Business

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 9: Week 6

Tuesday, September 16 | UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV | 8 PM ET | ESPN+ for Business

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 9: Week 7

Tuesday, September 23 | UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV | 8 PM ET | ESPN+ for Busienss

UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs. Reyes

Saturday, September 27 | RAC Arena, Perth, Australia | Main Card 7 PM ET | ESPN+ for Business

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 9: Week 8

Tuesday, September 30 | UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV | 8 PM ET | ESPN+ for Business

UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2

Saturday, October 4 | T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV | Main Card 10 PM ET | PPV

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 9: Week 9

Tuesday, October 7 | UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV | 8 PM ET | ESPN+ for Business

UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs. Fiziev

Saturday, October 11 | Farmasi Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | Main Card 4 PM ET | ESPN+ for Business

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 9: Week 10

Tuesday, October 14 | UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV | 8 PM ET | ESPN+ for Business

UFC Fight Night: Vancouver

Saturday, October 18 | Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC, Canada | Main Card 7 PM ET | ESPN+ for Business

UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane

Saturday, October 25 | Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE | Main Card 10 PM ET | PPV

UFC Fight Night: Qatar

Saturday, November 22 | Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena, Doha, Qatar | Main Card 10 AM ET | ESPN+ for Business

KO The Competition: Get DIRECTV For Your Business

