DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS® Brings Premium European Soccer To Commercial Establishments With CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League In Deal With Paramount+

DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, the leader in sports, has reached an agreement with Paramount+ to bring premium European soccer to commercial establishments with CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League.

Beginning immediately, all CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League matches on Paramount+ will now be available through DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS to its network of more than 300,000 bars, restaurants, and other commercial establishments across the U.S.

UEFA Champions League joins a winning DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS soccer lineup featuring the top soccer leagues from Europe, the US, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS is the only national provider of Apple TV MLS SEASON PASS for commercial businesses, and offers top soccer networks including FOX and Fox Sports (2026 FIFA World Cup, CONCACAF Gold Cup), FOX SOCCER PLUS (Liga MX, CONCACAF Champions Cup, Canadian Premier League, Italian Serie B), ESPN+ for Business (Bundesliga, German Cup, Copa del Rey, LaLiga), Amazon’s Prime Video (National Women’s Soccer League – NWSL), and many more.

In 2025/26, Europe’s elite club competition is back for its 71st season and its 34th since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League, and runs until the final in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday May 30, 2026.

Teams in the league phase of the 2025/26 Champions League include:

England: Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle

Italy: Napoli, Inter, Atalanta, Juventus

Spain: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atleti, Athletic Club, Villarreal

Germany: Bayern München, Leverkusen, Frankfurt, B. Dortmund

France: Paris, Marseille, Monaco

Netherlands: PSV, Ajax

Portugal: Benfica*, Sporting CP

Belgium: Club Brugge*, Union SG

Türkiye: Galatasaray

Czechia: Slavia Praha

Norway: Bodø/Glimt*

Greece: Olympiacos

Denmark: Copenhagen*

Cyprus: Pafos*

Azerbaijan: Qarabağ*

Kazakhstan: Kairat Almaty*

*Play-off winners

The full schedule of the league phase can be found here.

The total number of Americans who watched non-USA soccer matches increased from 31,409,000 in 2018 to 50,347,000 in 2024 — a remarkable 60% growth in just six years, according to an analysis of new data from SBRnet by Stamford University.

With major tournaments like the UEFA Champions League slated for 2025, 2026, and 2027, including the FIFA World Cup 2026™ hosted across North America, the U.S. market for soccer is poised for significant growth, driven by a young, diverse, and affluent fan base (76% Millennials or Gen Z, 22% Hispanic, 34% earning $100K+ household income) according to the 2025 Global Sports Report from Nielsen.

