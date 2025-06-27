The Future of Hotel Entertainment: How DIRECTV is Transforming Your Stay with Kim Twiggs

What’s the first thing you notice when you check into a hotel room? For many travelers, it’s the TV. That centerpiece of the guest experience has evolved dramatically over the past two decades. Recently on Inside Business with DIRECTV, Kim Twiggs, Associate Vice President of Lodging and Institutions at DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, shared fascinating insights about how in-room entertainment is changing and what guests want in 2025. Join us as we explore the technological revolution in hotel rooms across America and discover what’s next for your viewing experience away from home.

Listen to the full episode of Inside Business with DIRECTV featuring Kim Twiggs.

The Evolution of Hotel Entertainment

From Roadside Signs to App Integration

Remember when hotels advertised “Free HBO” on their roadside marquees as a premium amenity? The hotel entertainment landscape has transformed dramatically since those days. As Kim explains, the journey began with the introduction of HD technology in the mid-2000s and has accelerated through multiple technological generations.

“Back in 2009, we first launched our COM series, our digital head end, and the COM technology has continued to evolve. All of these years, we’re now at the COM 3000, which is still one of the most efficient satellite entertainment delivery solutions in the market today.” – Kim Twiggs

The real game-changer came in 2019 with DIRECTV’s Advanced Entertainment Platform (AEP), which combines traditional satellite-delivered linear content with access to apps and on-demand content, creating what Kim describes as “the best of both worlds” for hotel guests.

COVID’s Impact on Guest Expectations

The pandemic dramatically accelerated changes in how people consume content, with app adoption skyrocketing during lockdowns. This shift has permanently altered what travelers expect in their hotel rooms.

“Since COVID, we’ve started to see this really fast acceleration of the preference for access to apps, device pairing, all of that in the hotel room to mirror their at-home experience.” – Kim Twiggs

What Today’s Guests Really Want

Surprising Survey Results

DIRECTV’s latest guest preference research revealed some unexpected findings. While fast, reliable Wi-Fi remains the top priority for hotel guests, access to personal app accounts has now surpassed traditional live TV as the second most important entertainment feature, marking a significant shift in guest expectations.

“This is the first year that we’ve seen access to streaming inside the hotel room surpass access to live linear content,” Kim notes, highlighting the importance of this insight for hoteliers planning their technology investments.

Perhaps even more surprising was the generational breakdown of the data:

“Our assumptions were that younger hotel guests were going to answer that they didn’t really care about the in-room entertainment solution because we picture them only watching content on their phone or on their personal device. And what came through in the survey data is that the younger guests actually prioritize the hotel-provided in-room entertainment system even more than the older guests that were surveyed.” – Kim Twiggs

Entertainment as a Room Attribute

The research also confirmed that entertainment options rank remarkably high among room attributes that matter to guests:

“Aside from a clean and quiet room and a comfortable bed, the TV content and features that are in the room were at the top of the list as an important room attribute. So even higher than coffee maker or the quality of the desk or the workspace.” – Kim Twiggs

Beyond Traditional TV: New Features for Modern Travelers

Local Experiences at Your Fingertips

DIRECTV is expanding the role of in-room entertainment beyond just shows and movies. Their newest additions to the Advanced Entertainment Platform include City Seeker and Event Seeker apps that help travelers discover local attractions, restaurants, concerts, and sporting events—all through their hotel TV.

“That actually saves a lot of work for the hotelier. There’s no need now for all of those brochures or documents in the room that you used to see in the old days. The guests could just turn on the TV and they can catch it all there while they’re getting unpacked. – Kim Twiggs

Sports Content Delivery Innovation

As sports content becomes increasingly fragmented across different platforms, DIRECTV is finding innovative ways to ensure hotel guests don’t miss their favorite games:

“Thursday Night Football moving over to Amazon Prime… we actually take that streaming feed and put it onto our satellite so that we’re able to deliver Thursday Night Football content seamlessly into hotels… with no buffering and ensure that that game is delivered in the highest, most consistent quality possible.” – Kim Twiggs

Expanding Beyond Hotels

Senior Living and Healthcare Solutions

DIRECTV’s lodging and institutions business extends well beyond traditional hotels. The company has recently signed its third master service agreement in the senior living space, recognizing that today’s seniors are increasingly tech-savvy and interested in app content.

Research shows that news, historical documentaries, and international content are particularly popular among senior viewers—insights that help DIRECTV tailor packages for these specialized communities.

What’s Next for Hotel Entertainment

The Future is Personalized

Looking ahead, Kim shared several exciting developments on DIRECTV’s roadmap:

Enhanced Advanced Entertainment Platform: A new partnership will bring embedded casting and access to more apps in the app store. Efficient Solutions: New technology will allow properties to multicast content to thousands of receivers simultaneously while conserving bandwidth. AI and Machine Learning: Behind-the-scenes innovations will improve audio and video quality while proactively identifying potential service issues before they impact guests.

The future of hotel entertainment is increasingly about personalization—creating experiences that feel familiar and customized to each guest’s preferences, regardless of whether they’re staying in a luxury hotel, a boutique property, or a senior living community.

“Customization and personalization is of utmost importance to them. So the more that we’re able to create a product experience for guests, and in particular, these younger guests, that’s going to be of utmost importance moving forward.” – Kim Twiggs

The Bottom Line for Hoteliers

Kim’s message to hoteliers is clear: if you haven’t yet invested in a solution that allows guests to access their app accounts, the time is now.

“This is the number one most important feature of an in-room entertainment experience, second only to fast, reliable Wi-Fi. And so, if a hotelier is out there listening, it’s time to get a streaming solution into your hotel today.” – Kim Twiggs

As the centerpiece of the hotel room experience continues to evolve, DIRECTV is positioning itself as a partner that can help properties of all sizes navigate this changing landscape, ensuring guests feel at home, even when they’re away from home.

Learn more about DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS for hotels and institutions at DIRECTV.com/hotels.

Subscribe and Stay Connected

Never miss an episode of Inside Business with DIRECTV. Subscribe on your favorite podcast platform:

Learn more about Inside Business with DIRECTV.