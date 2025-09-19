Make Your Business The Ultimate Hockey Headquarters With DIRECTV

Get ready! The National Hockey League (NHL) is back this October. DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS® is the ultimate power play for sports bars and restaurants looking to break away from the competition and boost their bottom line. From the first puck drop to the winning goal of the Stanley Cup, DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS has affordable TV sports packages that will keep customers coming back all season long.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about the 2025-26 NHL season, and how DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS can help you become the go-to spot for hockey fans.

Why Show Hockey at Your Bar or Restaurant?

The NHL has a large, passionate fan base looking for a place where they can cheer on their favorite hockey team. Positioning your business as the ultimate place to watch hockey games is a smart way to boost food and beverage sales while encouraging fans to become repeat customers.

Take a look at the viewership numbers:

An average of 2.5 million fans in the U.S. per game tuned in to watch the rematch between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals.

TNT, ESPN and ABC saw an average viewership of 445,000 viewers per game during the 2024-25 NHL season.

The 2025 NHL Stadium Series game on ESPN peaked with 1.8 million viewers and was the most-watched Stadium Series since 2019.

Catering to hockey fans by showing the games with DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS is a great way to score a goal for your bottom line.

When Does The NHL Season Start?

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. The season will open with three games: Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings.

The 2025-26 NHL regular season is slated to have 1,312 games and goes through April 16, 2026. This season, the NHL will be taking a break from February 6 to 24 so players can participate in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Which Team Won The 2025 Stanley Cup?

The Florida Panthers beat out the Edmonton Oilers in the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Final to win back-to-back cups.

How to Promote Hockey at Your Sports Bar or Restaurant?

Here are a few things you can do to help make your bar or restaurant a go-to destination for hockey fans.

Host Game-Day Watch Parties: Let fans know they can watch their favorite teams play at your sports bar or restaurant by hosting game-day watch parties. You can also attract hockey fans with giveaways or raffles.

Let fans know they can watch their favorite teams play at your sports bar or restaurant by hosting game-day watch parties. You can also attract hockey fans with giveaways or raffles. Offer Hockey-Themed Food & Drink Specials: Have fun with your menu items and help boost food and drink sales by offering items like hat trick wings, faceoff french fries, penalty box pizza and more. You can also offer happy hour pricing during the games to encourage fans to watch at your business.

Have fun with your menu items and help boost food and drink sales by offering items like hat trick wings, faceoff french fries, penalty box pizza and more. You can also offer happy hour pricing during the games to encourage fans to watch at your business. Deck Out Your Bar in Hockey Décor: From jerseys to hockey sticks to other hockey memorabilia, help your sports bar or restaurant stand out as the go-to spot for NHL fans.

From jerseys to hockey sticks to other hockey memorabilia, help your sports bar or restaurant stand out as the go-to spot for NHL fans. Give Fans A Front Row Seat: Make sure you’re providing hockey fans with a great game-day experience with plenty of big-screen TVs, comfortable seating and a great lineup of games from DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS.

Deliver the Ice Cold Action Your Customers Crave With DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS

It’s easy to turn your business into a hockey headquarters with DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS. NHL® CENTER ICE® gives businesses up to 40 out-of-market games each week and up to 1,155 live NHL games throughout the season, along with exclusive matchups. Plus, get 24/7 action with NHL NetworkTM featuring exclusive live games, daily highlights and so much more.

Free Preview: NHL Center Ice on Satellite

Take advantage of upcoming NHL Center Ice Free Previews! Tune in to NHL Center Ice on channels 769-785 to catch the action.

Early Bird Free Preview: October 8, 2025 – October 17, 2025

Half Season Free Preview: January 1, 2026 – January 7, 2026

Race for the Cup Free Preview: February 25, 2026 – March 3, 2026

2025-26 NHL Schedule

Not sure when the games are on? Make sure you’re showing your customers all the games they want to watch with the DIRECTV sports schedule below.

Score Complimentary Marketing Materials with DIRECTV MVP

NHL® CENTER ICE® DIRECTV subscribers get automatic access to the DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS MVP Program. Attract hockey fans with our eye-catching promotional posters, coasters and more. Plus, you’ll be able to boost your online profile with access to digital banners you can display on your website and social media. You’ll also receive weekly sports schedules up to seven days in advance, customized with your local changes based on your zip code, so you and your employees will always know which hockey game is on.

Put Fans Right Behind The Glass With DIRECTV FOR BUSINESSES

DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS ensures that your customers can watch every face-off, breakaway and goal. And with 99% worry-free signal reliability, you’ll never have to worry about your customers missing a second of the action. DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS also provides hassle-free customer service and complimentary professional installation. Plus, DIRECTV’s Sports Bar Finder provides an easy way for hockey fans to find bars that offer DIRECTV.

