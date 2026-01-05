Score More for Your Business with Prime Video Sports on DIRECTV for BUSINESS

Big games drive big business, and DIRECTV for BUSINESS® has expanded the lineup of premium sports available with Prime Video Sports. In addition to the fan-favorite Thursday Night Football, your bar or restaurant can now show a broader range of high-demand sports, including basketball, motorsports, soccer, boxing and more. This expansion helps your business attract crowds, keep patrons engaged and maximize game-day traffic.

Expanded Sports Coverage Your Customers Are Looking For

Prime Video Sports on DIRECTV for BUSINESS delivers a growing slate of live games and marquee events across multiple leagues, giving your business more ways to program compelling sports throughout the week and season.

Regular season: September to early January

Thursday Night Football

Black Friday Football

One Wild Card Playoff game

Regular season: October to June

Thursday and Friday night doubleheaders

Saturday afternoon games

Black Friday game

NBA Cup knockout rounds

Play-In Tournament

First and second playoff rounds

Conference Finals (limited games)

Regular season: February to November

Five mid-season Cup Series races

NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League)

Regular season: March to November

26 regular season matches

WNBA

Regular season: May to October

30 regular season games

One First Round Playoff series

Semifinals series

WNBA Finals (limited games)

New York Yankees

Regular season: late March/early April to late September/early October

21 regular-season games

With coverage spanning multiple leagues and seasons, your venue can create consistent sports programming that appeals to a wide range of fans, from weekday regulars to weekend crowds.

Why This Matters for Your Business

Live sports continue to be one of the strongest drivers of communal TV viewing, a key factor for bars, restaurants and other commercial spaces.

NFL games consistently rank among the most-watched programs on U.S. television, averaging nearly 19 million viewers per regular-season game, with marquee matchups drawing even larger audiences 1 .

. Prime Video’s third season of Thursday Night Football averaged 13.2 million viewers 2 , marking an 11% jump from the prior year, while its first ever exclusive Wild Card game reached an audience of 22.1 million 3 .

, marking an 11% jump from the prior year, while its first ever exclusive Wild Card game reached an audience of 22.1 million . Sports are a major driver of out-of-home viewing, as fans seek shared experiences for big games and high-stakes moments; behavior that naturally benefits your business 4 .

. Nearly half of all TV viewing in the U.S. happens with others, reinforcing the social nature of live sports and why fans often choose to watch together rather than alone5.

Offering a broader slate of live sports helps venues tap into these viewing habits, attracting fans, encouraging longer stays and creating more opportunities for repeat visits.

Easy Access on Dedicated Channels

Prime Video Sports programming is available on DIRECTV channels 9549 and 9550, positioned alongside other major sports services to make game-day navigation simple for staff and seamless for customers.

Included with Select DIRECTV for BUSINESS Packages

Prime Video Sports is included at no additional cost for customers subscribed to qualifying DIRECTV for BUSINESS programming packages that already include ESPN:

BUSINESS ENTERTAINMENT™ PACK

BUSINESS XTRA PACK

COMMERCIAL ENTERTAINMENT PACK

COMMERCIAL XTRA™ PACK

COMMERCIAL CHOICE® PLUS

COMMERCIAL MÁS ULTRA™

Turn Big Games Into Bigger Nights

From NFL showdowns and NBA playoff races to women’s sports, motorsports and marquee matchups, Prime Video Sports on DIRECTV for BUSINESS helps your business deliver the live sports fans expect, all through a reliable, quality TV experience.

Explore DIRECTV for BUSINESS sports packages and make your business the place fans come to watch the biggest games on the calendar.

