DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS OFFERS COMPLETE NASCAR SEASON

This is the first NASCAR season under a new rights agreement that adds Amazon’s Prime Video and Turner Sports’ TNT and MAX to longtime providers Fox Corp’s FOX and FS1 and NBCUniversal’s NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

DIRECTV and Prime Video recently entered into a new agreement to ensure that DIRECTV for BUSINESS’ more than 300,000 sports bars, restaurants, and other commercial venues receive Prime Video’s new five-race schedule, including this Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400 from Nashville Superspeedway.

Prime Video’s upcoming NASCAR Cup Series coverage includes (All times ET):

Sunday, June 1: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Nashville Superspeedway — 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 8: Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway — 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 15: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City — 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 22: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania — 1:00 p.m.

After that, TNT and Max begin their first-ever five-race schedule starting with the Quaker State 400 (June 28).

DIRECTV for BUSINESS is the only commercial provider with the complete NASCAR season, thanks to this new Prime Video affiliation agreement and other ongoing rights with Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery and NBCUniversal. DIRECTV for BUSINESS commercial venues can now offer NASCAR fans the assurance of seeing every race despite the several new channels, streaming services, or other media outlets involved with the sport today.

