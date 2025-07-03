Wimbledon 2025: How Showing Tennis Can Be A Smash Hit For Business

Looking to serve up a win for your business this summer? Showing Wimbledon at your sports bar or restaurant could be the ace you need to boost food and drink sales, draw in new customers and give your business a competitive edge. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about Wimbledon and how DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS® can give your customers a smash hit viewing experience.

When is Wimbledon 2025?

The 2025 Wimbledon Championship will be held from Monday, June 30 to Sunday, July 13, 2025.

History of Wimbledon

Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world. Officially known as The Wimbledon Championship, the first tournament was held in 1877 and is played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London. It’s famous for being the only tournament of the four Grand Slams (Wimbledon, Australian Open, French Open and U.S. Open) to be played on a grass court.

This year marks the 138th Wimbledon Championship and includes singles, doubles, mixed doubles, wheelchair and invitational tournament play. The best tennis players in the world will be competing for a record-breaking Wimbledon prize pool of $72.59 million. Singles champions will receive $4.07 million, up 7% from last year. Also new this year, Wimbledon is replacing human line judges with AI Live Electronic Line Calling Technology to improve accuracy and help shorten match times.

Broadcasting Wimbledon at your sports bar, restaurant, golf or tennis club gives you a smart way to boost daytime traffic and drive sales during slower hours. The tournament’s global prestige and devoted U.S. fan base make it a prime opportunity to bring in both regulars and new faces. Promote that you’re airing the matches, and you’ll start building your reputation as the go-to spot for major tennis events.

In 2024, the Men’s Singles Final drew 2.2 million U.S. viewers, while 1.45 million tuned in for the Ladies’ Singles Final. The tournament averaged 677,000 viewers overall—up 5% from 2022—proving that Wimbledon still commands attention. Tapping into that excitement could mean more customers, more repeat visits, and more chances to stand out.

2025 Wimbledon TV Schedule

The 2025 Wimbledon Championship is played over the course of 14 days with matches shown on the Tennis Channel, ESPN and ABC. And with DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, your customers can have a front row seat to every serve, volley and match point. Here are some important dates to keep in mind as you plan out what to show at your business.

Men’s & Women’s Singles Quarter Finals | July 8-9

Women’s Semi-Finals | July 10

Men’s Semi-Finals | July 11

Women’s Singles Final | Saturday, July 12 | 11 a.m. ET

Men’s Singles Final | Sunday, July 13 | 11 a.m. ET

Who Won Wimbledon in 2024?

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in 2024, retaining his men’s singles Wimbledon title for the second year in a row. Barbora Krejčíková defeated Jasmine Paolini in the 2024 women’s finals to earn her second Grand Slam title. Check out the full list of the 2024 Wimbledon champions below:

Men’s Singles – Carlos Alcaraz

Women’s Singles – Barbora Krejčíková

Men’s Doubles – Harri Heliövaara & Henry Patten

Women’s Doubles – Kateřina Siniaková & Taylor Townsend

Mixed Doubles – Jan Zieliński & Hsieh Su‑wei

Wheelchair Men’s Singles – Alfie Hewett

Wheelchair Women’s Singles – Diede de Groot

Wheelchair Quad Singles – Niels Vink

Wheelchair Men’s Doubles – Gordon Reid & Alfie Hewett

Wheelchair Women’s Doubles – Yui Kamiji & Kgothatso Montjane

Wheelchair Quad Doubles – Sam Schröder & Niels Vink

How to Promote Wimbledon at Your Sports Bar or Restaurant

Looking to make your business stand out as the go-to destination to watch Wimbledon? Here are a few ways to draw in tennis fans to your restaurant, sports bar, golf club or tennis club:

Wimbledon Viewing Parties: The Men’s and Women’s Finals are the most watched of the Wimbledon matches. Hosting viewing parties lets tennis fans watch the action on the big screen . It’s also a great opportunity for golf and tennis clubs to show Wimbledon to their members.

Wimbledon Food & Drink Specials: From the classic strawberries and cream dessert (which has been served at Wimbledon since the inaugural 1877 tournament) to Pimm's Cup cocktails, there are many traditional food and drink specials you can add to your menu.

Contests & Giveaways: Encourage fans to come dressed in classic white attire or provide special giveaways to draw in tennis fans.

Generate Excitement for Wimbledon: Let fans know you'll be showing Wimbledon at your bar or restaurant through social media, eblasts, flyers and other marketing materials.

Get customized materials with MVP: Order custom coasters, posters, banners and more to promote your business or bar with the MVP Marketing Program.

