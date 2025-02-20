Spring is just around the corner, and for baseball fans, that means the start of Spring Training. As the teams take to the fields to prepare for the upcoming season, it’s a great opportunity for sports bars and restaurants to boost their business by showing the games.

This article highlights how showing Spring Training can be a game changer for your business. From attracting new customers to creating a loyal fan base, giving baseball fans a place to watch Spring Training is an easy way to set yourself apart from the competition. And with DIRECTV for BUSINESS, you can ensure your sports bar or restaurant becomes the go-to spot for baseball fans.

What is MLB Spring Training?

Every year, Major League Baseball teams travel to Arizona or Florida for Spring Training ahead of the regular season. The teams play exhibition games against other teams so they can practice their skills, get in shape and bond with other team members. It also provides managers the opportunity to evaluate current and new players in order to determine who will make the roster.

In recent years, MLB has seen a steady increase in fans attending Spring Training and watching the games on TV. More than 1.4 million fans attended Florida Spring Training games in 2024, and Arizona had 1.6 million fans in 2024. But for fans who can’t see Spring Training in person, watching the games on TV is the next best thing. In 2023, the Spring Training game between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals drew 423,000 viewers, according to ESPN.

What is the Cactus League?

The Cactus League is the MLB Spring Training League located in Arizona. The 15 teams that play in the Cactus League include the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Athletics, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

What is the Grapefruit League?

The Grapefruit League is the MLB Spring Training League located in Florida. There are 15 MLB teams that play in the Grapefruit League, including the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals.

Why Show Spring Training at Your Sports Bar or Restaurant?

Late winter and early spring can be a slow period for sports bars now that football season is over and ahead of the college basketball madness. Showing Spring Training games is a great way to attract customers during this lull. It’s also a great way to create a competitive edge over other sports bars and restaurants that don’t show Spring Training games.

By engaging baseball fans to come to watch the games at your business early in the season, you can build momentum and establish a loyal customer base. By showing these early games, you’ll make it more likely they’ll come back for Opening Day and regular season games.

When Does MLB Spring Training Start?

Spring Training starts on February 20, 2025, and runs until March 25, 2025. Take advantage by showing the games at your sports bar or restaurant.

How to Promote MLB Spring Training at Your Sports Bar or Restaurant

It’s not enough to simply turn on the TV and hope baseball fans will show up. Here are some ways to ensure Spring Training is a grand slam for your business:

Entice baseball fans to watch the Spring Training games at your sports bar or restaurant with game-day drinks or happy hours.

Create fun, baseball-themed food specials that give people a reason to come watch instead of watching at home.

Promote that you’ll be showing the games on social media or promotional emails so baseball fans know they can catch the games at your business.

How To Watch MLB Spring Training with DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS

Not all the Spring Training games are televised. But with DIRECTV for BUSINESS, you can ensure that you’ll be providing your customers with the games they want to watch, from Spring Training to Opening Day to the World Series. Plus, our sports packages offer great programming variety at affordable price points for every type of business.

