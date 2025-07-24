Serve up Win after Win with NCAA Women’s Volleyball

One of the fastest-growing women’s sports, NCAA Women’s Volleyball, has experienced tremendous growth, shattering attendance and viewership records every season. The upcoming 2025 season is no exception, serving up some of the best matchups across the country. For sports bars and restaurants, this is a golden opportunity to attract new customers and boost revenue. Weekend afternoon matches between football games and weeknight games can drive traffic when you need it most. DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS® offers programming packages that will set you up for a perfect spike in customer engagement.

Want to learn more about DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS®? Check out our packages today!

Women’s Sports are Smashing Success

Women’s sports have been rising in viewership and popularity over the past few years. According to an NBC News article, women’s sports bars are forecasted to quadruple their footprint across the U.S. in 2025. This expansion reflects the rapidly growing popularity and viewership of women’s sports. For example, in 2023, the Nebraska vs. Omaha volleyball match filled Memorial Stadium with 92,003 fans, making it the largest crowd for a women’s sporting event. Smart business owners are capitalizing on this momentum.

By-the-Numbers: Viewership in NCAA Women’s Volleyball is on the Rise

Women’s volleyball elevated to new heights in the 2024 season. Take a look:

The regular season was the most consumed, increasing by 21% year-over-year. A total of 635 million minutes were watched across 38 regular season matches on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU.

The 2024 NCAA Tournament was the most consumed with more than 1.3B minutes watched across ESPN platforms. It broke new records every round. The First & Second Rounds saw a 6% increase from the 2023 season. The Regional Rounds averaged 400,000 viewers, a 98% year-over-year increase. Growth in adult viewers (18-34) by +282% and in women viewers by +112%. Top Matches: Wisconsin vs. Nebraska on ABC (798,000 viewers); Creighton vs. Penn State on ESPN (674,000 viewers); and Dayton vs. Nebraska on ESPN2 (617,000 viewers). The National Semifinals averaged 1.1M viewers, becoming the most watched ever. A 4% year-over-year growth and 50% increase from 2023. Growth in adult viewers (18-34) by +51% and women viewers by +14%. Both the Nebraska-Penn State and Louisville-Pitt matches reached peaks of 1.4 million viewers nationally. The National Championship between Penn State and Louisville was the second most watched championship ever. Averaged 1.3M viewers with peak viewership of over 1.9M viewers. Growth in adult viewers (18-34) by +99% year-over-year. In-person attendance is the second highest with 21,860 fans.

platforms. It broke new records every round.

Get Ready to Rally: Look at the 2025 Season Schedule

With nationally televised matches showcasing incredible rallies and championship-level competition throughout the 2025 NCAA volleyball season, DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS® delivers the reliable coverage needed to serve up an unbeatable viewing experience for these passionate new communities of volleyball fans.

Kickoff the 2025 Season with AVCA First Serve

Friday, August 22- FOX

Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh – 7 pm ET

Florida vs. Stanford – 9 pm ET

Saturday, August 23- FS1

Kansas vs. Vanderbilt – 1 pm ET

Creighton vs. Penn State – 4 pm ET

Sunday, August 24- ESPN

Florida vs. Pittsburgh – 11 am ET

Stanford vs. Nebraska – 1:30 pm ET

Monday, August 25- Big Ten Network

Kansas vs. Penn State – 4:30 pm ET

Minnesota vs. Texas A&M – 6:30 pm ET

Smash Labor Day Weekend with the Broadway Block Party

Sunday, August 31

Nebraska vs. Kentucky – 10 am ET on ABC

Purdue vs. Tennessee – 30 min after conclusion of first match on ESPN 2

Illinois vs. Vanderbilt – 30 min after conclusion of first match on SEC Network

Keep the Momentum Going All Season Long with Big Ten Network, ACC Network, and SEC Network

Your business can deliver the complete college sports experience- from Saturday college football showdowns and buzzer-beating basketball games to championship-level volleyball rallies from across the country. With year-round premium content, your sports bar or restaurant will keep customers engaged and coming back for more.

Tune into the Big Ten Network to watch reigning National Champions, the Penn State Nittany Lions defend their title against powerhouse rivals in the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Wisconsin Badgers. These matchups consistently draw massive audiences and create an electric atmosphere that keeps customers glued to their seats.

Head over to the SEC Network to see if the Texas Longhorns can rebuild after the loss of star Madisen Skinner as they face a formidable Kentucky Wildcats team featuring the dynamic outside hitting duo– Brooklyn DeLeye and Eva Hudson.

And, the ACC Network is set to showcase last year’s National Player of the Year, Olivia Babcock, and the Pittsburgh Panthers as they battle conference rivals – the Louisville Cardinals and SMU Mustangs.

The 2025 volleyball season promises to bring the heat with elite-level competition across all these networks – giving your establishment the opportunity to set itself apart from competitors.

Set Up a Winning Package that Delivers Women’s Sports

Ready to bring women’s sports to you and your customers? Transform your business into the go-to destination for volleyball fans and the rapidly growing women’s sports audience. DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS® offers comprehensive packages that are your ticket to showing the best in women’s sports. Our packages deliver NCAA women’s sports, WNBA, PWHL, women’s soccer, and so much more. DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS® customers also enjoy 99% worry-free signal reliability*, hassle-free customer service and free standard professional installation. Plus, with the help of DIRECTV Sports Bar Finder, we make it easy for fans to find you.

Ace the Competition: DIRECTV for your Sports Bar or Restaurant

DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS® offers the ultimate sports experience with exclusive programming such as ESPN+ for Business, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV+’s Friday Night Baseball combined with professional sports packages such as NFL Sunday Ticket via EverPass Media, MLB Extra Innings®, plus college sports and more. Don’t miss out on this growing market – your competitors are already taking notice. Call 844.878.5112 to get started today!