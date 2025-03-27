With just one month to go in the 2024-25 National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season, it’s time to start looking ahead to the NBA playoffs. For sports bars and restaurants, showing the NBA playoffs and finals can be a great way to score some additional business. Be sure your customers can watch every assist, alley-oop and slam dunk with DIRECTV for BUSINESSSM.

In this article, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about the NBA playoffs and how to make it a win for your business.

Why Show the NBA Playoffs in Your Sports Bar or Restaurant?

While the NBA playoffs aren’t as popular as March Madness, they still attract a sizable fan base in the United States. According to an article by SportsPro, the 2024 NBA playoffs were watched by an average of 4.53 million viewers. Even more people tuned in to watch the 2024 NBA finals, which averaged 11.3 million viewers. Showing the NBA playoffs can also be a great way to keep some of that momentum going from college basketball, which ends with the 2025 NCAA® championship game on April 7, and help establish your sports bar or restaurant as the go-to place to watch all the basketball action.

When Do The 2025 NBA Playoffs Start?

The 2025 NBA playoffs start on Saturday, April 19, after the SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament, which is played from Tuesday, April 15 through Friday, April 18.

Key Dates For The Rest of The NBA 2024-25 Season

Check out the schedule to help your business plan for a winning NBA playoffs and finals.

End of regular season : Sunday, April 13

: Sunday, April 13 2025 SoFi Play-In Tournament : April 15-18

: April 15-18 First Round Games : Week of April 19

: Week of April 19 Conference Semifinals : May 5-6*

: May 5-6* Conference Finals : May 21-22**

: May 21-22** NBA Finals Game 1 : Thursday, June 5 on ABC

: Thursday, June 5 on ABC NBA Finals Game 2 : Sunday, June 8 on ABC

: Sunday, June 8 on ABC NBA Finals Game 3 : Wednesday, June 11 on ABC

: Wednesday, June 11 on ABC NBA Finals Game 4: Friday, June 13 on ABC

Friday, June 13 on ABC NBA Finals Game 5 (if necessary) : Monday, June 16 on ABC

: Monday, June 16 on ABC NBA Finals Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, June 19 on ABC

Thursday, June 19 on ABC NBA Finals Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 22 on ABC

*May be moved up based on first round results

**May be moved up based on Conference Semifinal results

How to Score More Business During NBA Playoffs & Finals

Here are a few things you can do to get your sports bar or restaurant ready for the NBA Finals.

Create A Hometown Hangout: You’ll definitely want to be showing the NBA playoff games if your bar or restaurant is in one of the cities or surrounding areas with a team in the NBA playoffs. Show off your team spirit by hanging up fun decor, basketball jerseys and other NBA memorabilia.

You’ll definitely want to be showing the NBA playoff games if your bar or restaurant is in one of the cities or surrounding areas with a team in the NBA playoffs. Show off your team spirit by hanging up fun decor, basketball jerseys and other NBA memorabilia. Slam-Dunk Food & Drink Specials: Get creative with fun food and drink specials. You could also host happy hour specials during the games to encourage people to watch the games at your bar or restaurant instead of watching at home.

Get creative with fun food and drink specials. You could also host happy hour specials during the games to encourage people to watch the games at your bar or restaurant instead of watching at home. Keep Fans Coming Back With Giveaways: Host basketball trivia nights, game-day giveaways and other promotions. And be sure to let people know you’ll be doing these events through social media, targeted eblasts and posting on your website.

Host basketball trivia nights, game-day giveaways and other promotions. And be sure to let people know you’ll be doing these events through social media, targeted eblasts and posting on your website. Provide Courtside Viewing: Make sure you have plenty of big-screen TVs and comfortable seating so there’s not a bad seat in the house.

Make sure you have plenty of big-screen TVs and comfortable seating so there’s not a bad seat in the house. Get customized materials with MVP: Order branded coasters, brackets, posters, banners and more with the MVP Marketing Program – all customized with your business name and logo.

