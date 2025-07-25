The countdown to the 2025 football season is on! Now’s the time for businesses to make a game plan to show all the action, including the seven NFL international games airing in five different countries. Make sure you don’t leave your customers sidelined with a TV package that doesn’t include these must-watch games. Whether you’re looking to bring the games to your sports bar, restaurant, hotel or even to your airplane passengers flying at 30,000 feet, DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS® has you covered with winning sports packages for every type of business.

Why Show International NFL Football Games at Your Business?

Over the past two decades, the NFL has been expanding its global reach. It launched their International Series in 2007 and has since held games in London, England, Mexico City, Mexico, Munich and Frankfurt, Germany and more. In 2024, the NFL continued to grow its international footprint with five international games played across three countries. This included its first-ever game in South America in São Paulo, Brazil. Millions of fans in the U.S. tune in to watch the international games.

In 2025, the NFL is adding Madrid and Dublin to its lineup of international locations.

How To Watch International Football Games with DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS

Football fans want to be able to watch every down, drive and touchdown. If your business can’t show the international games this season, they may choose to go to a competitor. That’s where DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS comes into play.

Show the international football games via NFL Network with DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS. The NFL Network gives you 24/7 football with live coverage throughout the season, from the NFL Draft to the Big Game. You’ll also be able to show your customers their favorite football news and game recaps.

2025 International Football Games Schedule

Ready to make your game plan to show the international football games at your business? Check out the 2025 schedule below:

Sunday, September 28 | 9:30 a.m. ET

Dublin, Ireland | Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Broadcast: NFL Network

Sunday, October 5 | 9:30 a.m. ET

London, England | Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns

Broadcast: NFL Network

Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 9:30 a.m. ET

London, England | Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets

Broadcast: NFL Network



Sunday, October 19 | 9:30 a.m. ET

London, England | Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Broadcast: NFL Network

Sunday, November 9 | 9:30 a.m. ET

Berlin, Germany | Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts

Broadcast: NFL Network

Sunday, November 16 | 9:30 a.m. ET

Madrid, Spain | Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins

Broadcast: NFL Network

Take the Games to New Heights with DIRECTV IN FLIGHT

Just because your passengers are soaring across the sky doesn’t mean they have to miss out on watching their favorite team score the winning touchdown. DIRECTV IN FLIGHT provides world-class entertainment solutions for commercial airlines, while JetVision by DIRECTV provides private aircraft with access to the same programming, including both NFL Network and NFL RedZone. NFL Football fans can watch their favorite teams on either their seatback screens or personal devices as they sit back, relax and fly to their destination.

And football is just the beginning. DIRECTV IN FLIGHT features over two dozen U.S.-based programming networks, NHL Network, FOX Soccer Plus, GOLF Channel, CBS Sports Network, FOX News International, MSNBC, CNBC, FOX Business Network International, FOX Weather, Bravo, FX, USA, Hallmark and more. You can also take advantage of Spanish-language content from Telemundo and Univision.

Ready to provide your passengers with entertainment that soars above the competition? Contact us about DIRECTV IN FLIGHT today.

