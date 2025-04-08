DIRECTV IN FLIGHT Expands Programming Globally to International Flights Departing from and Returning to the U.S.

First U.S.-based video provider to offer a live programming experience on international flights.

DIRECTV IN FLIGHT, a leader in delivering live television to commercial and private aviation, is expanding access to premium entertainment by securing international programming rights to deliver channels on flights departing from and returning to the United States. This will significantly enhance in-flight entertainment with a carefully curated lineup of premium live TV content, including sports, news, and entertainment, available on international routes.

With this expansion, DIRECTV IN FLIGHT establishes in-flight programming preeminence as the first U.S.-based provider to offer a live programming experience on international flights. The new offering includes a diverse selection of popular channels, allowing passengers to enjoy much of the same high-quality entertainment they experience at home while in the air.

“DIRECTV IN FLIGHT is redefining the in-flight entertainment landscape for international travelers by connecting passengers to their favorite U.S. content when they fly from and to the U.S.,” says Kimberly de Flesco, Head of Aviation Strategy for DIRECTV INFLIGHT. “We’re helping to keep passengers engaged, informed, and entertained while flying beyond U.S. borders.”

Passengers traveling on international flights now have access to a variety of U.S.-based programming previously unavailable on these routes. With over two dozen available channels including sports networks such as NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, FOX Soccer Plus, GOLF Channel, and CBS Sports Network. News and business programming includes FOX News International, MSNBC, CNBC, FOX Business Network International, and FOX Weather. Other popular entertainment options including Bravo, FX, USA, E!, NatGeo, Hallmark, and Disney Channel are available, plus additional Spanish-language content from Telemundo and Univision.

DIRECTV IN FLIGHT service is compatible with both seatback screens and personal devices, allowing passengers to enjoy their favorite content regardless of how they choose to watch. This flexibility ensures travelers receive a seamless and familiar entertainment experience.