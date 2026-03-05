DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS® and BYOD™ Team Up to Transform Hospitality Entertainment with AI-Powered Scheduling

In the fast-paced world of hospitality, delivering the perfect game at the perfect moment can make all the difference. Today’s guests expect more than great food and service — they expect the right entertainment experience every time they look up at the screen.

That’s why the new collaboration between DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS® and BYOD™ Inc. is making waves across the hospitality industry. By bringing BYOD’s AI-powered GameMaster app to select DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS national accounts, the two companies are redefining how bars, restaurants and hospitality venues manage sports and entertainment programming.

Here’s how this collaboration is helping operators streamline entertainment scheduling, increase customer satisfaction and gain a competitive edge.

AI-Powered Entertainment Scheduling for Bars and Restaurants

At the heart of this collaboration is GameMaster, BYOD’s AI-based entertainment scheduling app designed specifically for the hospitality industry.

GameMaster integrates seamlessly into a DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS customer’s media package. Using live sports data and local and regional viewing preferences, the app automatically generates a customized daily schedule for every TV in a venue.

Instead of manually juggling remotes, spreadsheets or last-minute requests, operators can rely on automation to ensure the right games are always on the right screens.

Key benefits of GameMaster include:

Automated TV scheduling based on live sports data

Custom programming tailored to local and regional fan preferences

Real-time alerts for staff about relevant games

Improved operational efficiency and guest satisfaction

In short: fewer headaches for staff, more high-fives from guests.

Enhancing the Guest Experience Through Smart Automation

In sports-driven environments like bars and restaurants, entertainment can directly impact dwell time, revenue and repeat visits. Miss a key matchup and guests may head elsewhere. Get it right consistently and your venue becomes their go-to game-day destination.

GameMaster’s AI analyzes:

Live sports schedules

League and team popularity

Regional fan trends

Real-time game updates

It then adjusts programming accordingly, ensuring customers never miss the moments that matter most.

As Dave Dittenber, Founder and CEO of BYOD, puts it:

“GameMaster was built to integrate seamlessly with DIRECTV—the leader in sports for business—to help bars and restaurants use the power of AI to get the right game on the right screen at the right time. DIRECTV is really helping businesses take customer satisfaction to the next level. Our app allows operators to streamline their entertainment offerings and focus on what their customers want to see throughout the day, which is a win for all.”

When technology handles the scheduling logistics, operators can focus on hospitality — where they truly shine.

DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS: A Leader in Commercial Entertainment Solutions

DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS has long been recognized as the premier national entertainment solution for businesses, serving more than 300,000 sports bars, restaurants, hotels, offices, salons, airlines and senior living communities nationwide.

With customizable and scalable programming packages, DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS is an undisputed sports leader, offering:

Local, regional, national and international sports networks

Exclusive access to Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football (TNF)

Best-in-class picture quality and service

Flexible entertainment solutions for businesses of all sizes

According to Doug Eichler, Senior Vice President, DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS:

“Your bartenders and servers are experts at hospitality, not sports broadcasting. With GameMaster, your staff can stay focused on service and your customers can relax and enjoy the game. GameMaster complements our existing DIRECTV Sports Schedule and serves as an enterprise solution for national and regional chains, allowing them to program the perfect sports mix for each location aligning with the specific interests of their clientele.”

By integrating AI-powered scheduling into its robust commercial offerings, DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS is reinforcing its commitment to helping hospitality operators deliver standout experiences.

Driving Operational Efficiency in the Hospitality Industry

Beyond guest satisfaction, automation plays a critical role in improving operational efficiency.

For multi-location or national brands, maintaining consistent entertainment programming across properties can be a logistical challenge. GameMaster simplifies this process by standardizing scheduling while still adapting to regional preferences.

This means:

Reduced manual intervention

Improved staff communication via real-time alerts

More consistent brand experiences across locations

Smarter decision-making backed by data

GameMaster is currently being deployed to select operators and is available to national and regional brands looking to streamline operations and elevate the customer experience.

The Future of AI in Hospitality Entertainment

As AI continues to reshape the hospitality industry, the joint effort between DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS and BYOD highlights a move toward smarter, data-driven operations. Automated entertainment scheduling is not just a convenience — it is quickly becoming a competitive necessity.

For operators looking to:

Improve customer satisfaction

Optimize sports programming

Reduce operational complexity

Enhance overall guest experience

AI-powered solutions like GameMaster, delivered through trusted providers like DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, represent the next evolution in hospitality entertainment management.

Because when the big game is on, your TVs should not miss a beat — and neither should your business.