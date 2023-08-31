Launched this August, the DIRECTV H26K receiver is DIRECTV’s first Commercial satellite receiver designed specifically for commercial applications.

Delivering a high-quality HD and 4K^ viewing experience from the industry leader in sports, DIRECTV’s H26K creates an enhanced patron experience with select games in 4K^ or 4K^ HDR. Plus, the H26K continues to work with the DIRECTV for BUSINESS Remote App° allowing businesses and staff to easily find favorite sports.

“Launching the first-ever DIRECTV Commercial set top box is a win for our company and customers,” says Vice President, Product Marketing, Steve Loop. “We remain dedicated to providing market-leading products and services for our DIRECTV for BUSINESS customers.”

As DIRECTV for BUSINESS continues to add value for our customers, it’s no wonder 92% of Business-viewing and 89% of Bars and Restaurants agree that adding DIRECTV has been a good decision.±

Check out these features designed specifically for businesses:

Front Panel Controls: Front panel command buttons for easier control of headend installations.

Front panel command buttons for easier control of headend installations. GameSearch™: Searches for program’s availability when a live event is blacked out.

Searches for program’s availability when a live event is blacked out. 4K ^ Redirect : Allows GameSearch™ to tune to game if available on a 4K^ channel.

^ : Allows GameSearch™ to tune to game if available on a 4K^ channel. 4K^ TV Compatibility: 4K ready with 4K compatible TVs. No additional hardware required. Experience 4K^ programming on Channels 104, 105 and 106.

Additional features and benefits available for the DIRECTV Residential Experience and Institutions.

About DIRECTV for BUSINESSSM

As a commercial video industry leader and the trailblazer in sports content for businesses, DIRECTV for BUSINESS is the ultimate commercial entertainment provider for hotels, sports bars, restaurants, private offices, salons, airlines, senior living communities and more. By reimagining what’s possible, the DIRECTV for BUSINESS mission is to aggregate, curate and deliver compelling content to its customers. With DIRECTV for BUSINESS, the sports season never ends, and customers have access to exclusive sports content including ESPN+ FOR BUSINESS and MLS Season Pass, plus Friday Night Baseball from Apple TV+, NFL SUNDAY TICKET, Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football and broadcasts of several major sports including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and multiple domestic and international soccer leagues.

©2023 DIRECTV. DIRECTV and all other DIRECTV marks are trademarks of DIRECTV, LLC.