The National Restaurant Association and The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) announced today a five-year partnership with DIRECTV for BUSINESSSM. The historic collaboration represents a major effort to improve the restaurant experience, strengthen the role restaurants play in their communities and create opportunities for today’s and tomorrow’s workforce.

The initiative – Experience Restaurants – will enlist DIRECTV for BUSINESS’s world-class entertainment solutions to help restaurants and bars offer a better customer and employee experience. This includes ESPN+ for Business, ESPN College Extra, local sports, news and over 80 music channels. When combined with great food and service, these popular programing options bring the restaurant and hospitality experience to life.

Experience Restaurants will also directly benefit Association and NRAEF programs that advance both the industry and its workforce – currently 12 million. NRAEF programs provide culinary and management training for high school students, scholarships for advanced education in restaurants and hospitality, training for military service members joining the industry, apprenticeships and creating job opportunities for individuals involved with the justice system.

“Restaurants are the cornerstone of the communities we serve, and for the millions of employees who come to work in our industry every day, the opportunities for a life-long career are limitless,” said Michelle Korsmo, President and CEO of the National Restaurant Association and CEO of the NRAEF. “DIRECTV’s commitment enhances our ability to help anyone build a future in our industry, regardless of where they begin. We’re proud to be an industry where you can start your career as a dishwasher and cap it off as an owner. We’re excited to partner with DIRECTV so even more people can join our community that is committed to serving employees and guests.”

“DIRECTV has long believed in being a good citizen in the communities where our employees work and live,” said Doug Eichler, Senior Vice President, DIRECTV for BUSINESS. “This dynamic partnership with the National Restaurant Association and NRAEF allows DIRECTV to take that credo even further, into communities large and small across the United States that support restaurants.”

Keep up with DIRECTV for BUSINESS and the latest initiatives and programs at http://dtv.biz.

