ESPN+ for BUSINESS is an exclusive DIRECTV for BUSINESS offering that transforms your commercial location into a live sports haven. Whether you own a bar, restaurant or other commercial property, there’s a surefire way to bring in more patrons – by giving them sports content they love!

Learn more about ESPN+ for BUSINESS in this post, including how to purchase it through DIRECTV.

WHAT IS ESPN+ FOR BUSINESS?

You may be familiar with ESPN+, the online streaming service that brings live games and commentary to your screen, wherever you are. ESPN+ for BUSINESS takes that great content and delivers it right to your bar, restaurant, bowling alley or whatever other commercial business you own.

ESPN+ for BUSINESS includes up to 120 live games and events per monththat are important to your sports-minded customers, bringing in extra revenue to the business while giving fans the action they want.

WHY DO I NEED A COMMERCIAL LICENSE TO SHOW ESPN+ CONTENT?

If you have a personal subscription to ESPN+, you may be wondering why you can’t just project the game to your customers through that account.

The reason this isn’t possible is because of the licensing rights, which state that a traditional ESPN+ account cannot be used for commercial purposes. But that doesn’t mean you can’t provide customers with the best sports content available.

And that’s what ESPN+ for BUSINESS is for.

WHAT GAMES AND EVENTS ARE INCLUDED?

Not every game will be available for commercial purposes, but the ones that matter most to your customers will be. Explore some of the upcoming events to get excited about.

Combat Sports : PFL, Top Rank Boxing and UFC Fight Nights

: PFL, Top Rank Boxing and UFC Fight Nights College Sports: Baseball, basketball, football and softball from AAC, ACC, A10, Big 12, Patriot League, SEC and more

Baseball, basketball, football and softball from AAC, ACC, A10, Big 12, Patriot League, SEC and more International Soccer: Bundesliga, Carabao Cup, Copa del Rey, FA Community Shield and LaLiga

Bundesliga, Carabao Cup, Copa del Rey, FA Community Shield and LaLiga Other Sports: Cricket, NHL, PGA TOUR LIVE, US Open and Wimbledon

HOW TO GET ESPN+ FOR BUSINESS TODAY

As mentioned previously, DIRECTV is the only TV provider to offer ESPN+ for BUSINESS. To purchase the subscription, you can contact the designated seller, Joe Hand Promotions, who will get your account set up and your business ready to thrive.

HOW MUCH DOES ESPN+ FOR BUSINESS COST?

The cost of this subscription is affordable for businesses, but the exact amount depends on a couple of factors, including venue capacity. To get more information on pricing, you can contact Joe Hand Promotion at 866-649-6166, who will help you get the best package for your needs.

And remember, if you’re looking for the best TV provider for your business or at home, look to DIRECTV.

For business owners, DIRECTV has your business covered too!Sign up for ESPN+ for BUSINESS today.

Frequently Asked Questions What is ESPN+ for Business? ESPN+ for BUSINESS is on add-on package, exclusively on DIRECTV for BUSINESS, that brings excitement of professional and college sports to your business. How much does ESPN+ for Business cost? Pricing depends on a few factors, such as type of business and venue capacity. Call Joe Hand Promotion at (866) 649-6166 to get a personalized quote.

