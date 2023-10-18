DIRECTV Takes Flight with Delta Air Lines

Together with Delta Air Lines and Viasat, DIRECTV has announced the launch of a domestic 18-channel TV lineup on select Boeing 767-400 aircraft flying select long-haul domestic routes. This domestic LiveTV offering marks the first time a U.S.-based airline has integrated LiveTV into seatback screens onboard its widebody planes.

Providing an in-flight entertainment experience like no other, DIRECTV’s world-class, satellite TV entertainment solution will now be available to millions of passengers flying select long-haul domestic routes. The compelling channel lineup offers passengers exciting, can’t miss sports, the latest breaking news and weather, and thousands of top shows and movies.

Channels include: ABC, Bravo, CBS, CNBC, CNN, ESPN, ESPN2, Food Network, Golf, FOX, HGTV, FOX News, MSNBC, NBC, NFL Network, TBS, Telemundo, TNT, and USA. The world-class live TV offering is available on Delta’s seatback screens (Panasonic) over the Viasat satellite network.

“We are thrilled to not only bring our world-class, live TV offering to Delta Air Lines, but to make history with the airline by being the first to offer this type of in-flight entertainment,” said Doug Eichler, Senior Vice President, DIRECTV Business Solutions. “As an industry disruptor for nearly 30 years, DIRECTV for Business is proud to take the Delta in-flight experience to the next level, allowing us to reach their customers in a very meaningful way – one that greatly enhances the passenger experience.”

“Furthermore, Viasat is leading the way in designing world-class in-flight, online entertainment experiences,” added Eichler. “Our work with Viasat illustrates DIRECTV’s innovation and commitment to delivering the most innovative technology solutions in the market.”

“Live TV is a critical part of the connected living room experience we aim to offer on Delta no matter the customer’s destination,” said Ekrem Dimbiloglu, Managing Director of In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity at Delta Air Lines. “We see the aircraft as the ultimate platform for entertainment and discovery, and this milestone brings us ever closer to ensuring that vision is reality on as many routes as possible.”

As the first to offer live in-flight entertainment in 2000, DIRECTV provides programming to more planes and airlines than any other live TV provider, making passengers feel more connected than ever before. Since its launch in 1994, DIRECTV has continually evolved its product, best-in-class content, and services to become the market leader for video entertainment in the hospitality industry.