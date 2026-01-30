Why Winter Olympics Deliver All-Day Engagement for Businesses

The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games are a rare global moment; two weeks of compelling live competition, built-in excitement and appointment viewing that draws customers’ eyes and attention. For business owners, this is more than just a sporting event; it’s a cultural phenomenon that keeps people tuned in throughout the day and night.

Showing the Olympics in your establishment with DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS® can create energy, encourage longer stays and strengthen your environment in ways that regular programming simply can’t match.

Why Your Business Should Show the Olympics

The Olympics consistently rank among the most powerful drivers of live viewership, bringing together massive audiences across streaming and satellite TV. Instead of simply tuning in for a single event, viewers follow the competition across days, disciplines and time zones, creating sustained engagement that few other broadcasts can match.

Recent Olympic coverage underscores just how broad and active that engagement is:

Olympic programming recently delivered an average 30.6 million viewers across NBCUniversal platforms, demonstrating the Games’ ability to attract a large, consistent audience throughout the daily schedule.¹

across NBCUniversal platforms, demonstrating the Games’ ability to attract a large, consistent audience throughout the daily schedule.¹ Olympic coverage also generated more than 6.5 billion social media impressions ², highlighting how live viewing spills into real-time conversation that businesses can naturally become a part of.

², highlighting how live viewing spills into real-time conversation that businesses can naturally become a part of. Viewership remained strong across daytime and off-hour coverage, reinforcing that Olympic interest extends well beyond primetime broadcasts.¹

Together, this points to a rare kind of audience behavior: people are watching live, reacting in real time and tuning in throughout the day. With competitions happening across sports and time zones, Olympic viewing isn’t confined to a single primetime window; interest builds and sustains from morning through night. For businesses, that means screens stay relevant all day long, creating more opportunities for customers to engage, linger and take part in the moment.

How to Turn the Olympics into a Business Win

Showing the Olympics is only the starting point. What makes the Games especially powerful in a business setting is how naturally they create moments people want to gather around, talk about and share.

Host Watch Parties

Promote marquee competitions like the opening ceremony, medal events or key Team USA matchups as watch parties. These moments naturally draw crowds and can turn slow hours into busy ones.

Tie Specials to the Live Schedule

Because Olympic events run throughout the day, businesses have the flexibility to create all-day promotions or time-based offers that align with live competition (think “Gold Medal Menu” or “Half-Time Happy Hour”). Morning events, afternoon heats and evening finals all present opportunities to build energy during different parts of the day. Even simple, limited-time specials tied to what’s happening on screen can create customer engagement and reinforce the feeling that something special is taking place in the moment.

Create a Festive Atmosphere

Olympic viewing brings built-in excitement, but thoughtful touches can elevate the experience. Decorations, themed menus, playlists or light in-venue signage help set the tone and distinguish your space from others showing the same events. The goal is to create an environment that feels intentionally tuned into the Games.

Encourage Natural Social Engagement

The Olympics generate enormous real-time conversation online, and many customers naturally scroll, post or share while they watch. Businesses can lean into that behavior in low-lift ways: incentivizing guests to check in, tag the location or share photos during an Olympic watch party. These moments can extend the experience beyond the room and give your business a boost in online presence.

These ideas work across business types; whether it’s turning a restaurant into a lively hub during peak competition hours, giving guests something exciting to watch in a hotel lobby, or energizing gym members during medal-round action, the Olympics can elevate the atmosphere.

How to Show the Olympics at Your Business

Fans can catch the Olympics action on the NBC broadcast network, USA Network and CNBC in hotels, sports bars, restaurants, airplanes and other commercial establishments available through DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS.

Make the Most of the Olympics with DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS

The Winter Olympics are a rare moment of sustained, all-day attention. With millions tuning in across platforms, they offer businesses a powerful opportunity to create energy, attract customers and elevate the in-venue experience.

Bring the excitement of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games to your space with DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS!

1. NBCUniversal’s Presentation of Spectacular Paris Olympics Dominates Media Landscape Across All Platforms

2. The Paris Olympics Averaged 30.6 Million Viewers Across NBCU Platforms