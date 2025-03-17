As part of our W.I.L.D. Leadership, W.I.L.D. Success interview series celebrating Women’s History Month, we’re spotlighting Gina Masson, a Senior Technical Project Manager and founding board member of Women in Leadership at DIRECTV (W.I.L.D.). She shares what inspired her to help launch W.I.L.D., the initiative’s impact, and the power of representation.

What inspired you to get involved and be a part of the founding of W.I.L.D.?

Gina Masson:The moment I heard about W.I.L.D., I knew I had to be part of it. Supporting other women has always been important to me—I want to be the woman I needed when I was younger. W.I.L.D. offers the chance to inspire and be inspired, which is exactly what I was looking for.

Having role models showed me what was possible in my own life, and I know how much that shaped me. Now, I want to pay that forward. That’s what drives my involvement in W.I.L.D.

How has W.I.L.D. shaped your experience at DIRECTV?

GM: I joined DIRECTV just before COVID, so I didn’t have many opportunities to connect with people in person. W.I.L.D. changed that. Through its events and initiatives, I’ve built relationships with incredible colleagues—both women and men—on a personal level.

In a corporate setting, it’s easy to see people only through the lens of their job title. But W.I.L.D. breaks down those silos. Now, I know my coworkers as people, not just roles, and that has made all the difference.

Can you share a moment when you felt particularly proud of the work that W.I.L.D. has accomplished?

GM: One of my proudest moments was in 2024 when W.I.L.D. partnered with the Jenesse Center, a nonprofit supporting victims of domestic violence. The organization, based in LA, provides housing, education, and resources to help women and families rebuild their lives.

This cause was personal to me. In my 20s, a close friend found refuge at the Jenesse Center. When I visited one of their facilities through W.I.L.D., I met the women who run it—and they even remembered my friend. Seeing firsthand how we were making a difference was incredible.

Our first step was gathering donations—food, clothes, supplies—anything these women and families might need. We also raised money to provide even more support. Knowing that our efforts directly helped those in need brought everything full circle for me.

How has being a part of W.I.L.D. influenced your leadership style and career growth?

GM: W.I.L.D. gave me the opportunity to shape my professional brand. In any workplace, you form impressions of colleagues—who’s reliable, who’s proactive, who’s always on top of things. I wanted to embody those qualities myself.

Most importantly, I wanted to be known as someone who actively supports women. Through W.I.L.D., I’ve learned from other leaders, observed their approaches, and incorporated those lessons into my own leadership style. It’s helped me grow and show up as a leader in my own right.

What challenges do you think women in our industry face today, and how can organizations like W.I.L.D. help address them?

GM: Women can often have very different career paths, and without role models, it can be hard to see what’s possible. If you don’t know someone who’s taken the path you want, it’s easy to doubt whether it’s achievable.

W.I.L.D. fosters conversations that challenge those doubts. By sharing our experiences, we show each other different ways to navigate career growth. Some of us have built our careers at DIRECTV, while others came from different industries. Hearing those stories provides a roadmap for success.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self, what would it be?

GM: I’d tell her to stay true to her heart, be strong, and keep going. Everything will work out.

What is one thing you wish more people understood about the importance of ERGs?

GM: I think many people would be surprised by the real impact employee-led groups can have.

Look at what W.I.L.D. has accomplished—we’ve changed lives, both inside and outside of DIRECTV. No matter the size of the group, the impact is real. And that’s something more people should recognize.

