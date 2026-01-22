Make the Most of the Big Game at Your Bar or Restaurant

It’s almost time for the NFL’s pinnacle event: the Super Bowl and a key opportunity for bar and restaurant owners to engage customers and boost sales.

As fans gather to watch the ultimate face-off for the Lombardi Trophy, over 100 million viewers will tune in for the excitement of this game. This is the perfect time to prepare your establishment for the influx of patrons eager to enjoy the game. Find out how to maximize your Super Bowl experience for your guests and your bottom line.

Make sure your bar is in the DIRECTV Sports Bar Finder.

HOW TO PREPARE FOR SUPER BOWL LX AT YOUR VENUE

After this weekend’s NFL Conference Championships, we’ll know who will be going head-to-head for Super Bowl LX. In the meantime, you can explore lots of opportunities for menu surprises, decoration options and drink specials.

WHAT CHANNEL IS THE SUPER BOWL ON?

Super Bowl LX will be broadcast on NBC. Ensure you have the local NBC affiliate available for your patrons on game day.

A Spanish-language broadcast will also be available on Telemundo, catering to a broader audience.

WHEN DOES SUPER BOWL LX START?

Super Bowl LX kicks off Sunday, February 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Pregame coverage includes a performance from Green Day at 6 p.m. ET. Encourage reservations well in advance as game day approaches and consider offering special promotions to draw in crowds.

The game will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California — a neutral site that eliminates home-field advantage. For bar and restaurant owners, regardless where they’re located, this means a common opportunity to attract fans from both competing teams.

WHO IS IN THE SUPER BOWL THIS YEAR?

After this weekend’s games featuring Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots, we’ll know who will be battling at the big game.

SUPER BOWL 2026 HALFTIME SHOW

This year, Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX halftime show marking his second appearance in the Super Bowl.

SUPER BOWL LX COMMERCIALS

Super Bowl commercials are almost as anticipated as the game itself. This presents an opportunity to engage patrons who may not be rabid football fans, and are instead just looking for a lively atmosphere.

HOSTING SUPER BOWL LX AT YOUR VENUE

Super Bowl LX is an opportunity for bar and restaurant owners to capitalize on one of the sports year’s biggest events. Ensure that your venue is equipped for an energetic crowd ready to enjoy the game. Consider reserved seating, special menu items and exclusive promotions to make your establishment the go-to spot on game day. Some ideas to consider:

Prepare your bar with team merchandise, special offers on team-themed cocktails, and appetizers to keep fans excited.

Create a special menu or cocktail inspired by the halftime show to enhance the viewing experience for your guests.

Curate a social media contest on the day of the game encouraging patrons to share their favorite commercials; this can drive traffic to your establishment both pre- and post-game.

Welcome your guests for the big game and help them create unforgettable memories while boosting your revenue on Feb 8, 2026!