Tubi App Offers More Than 275,000 Additional Content Options to Customers.

DIRECTV for BUSINESSSM continues to expand in-room entertainment options in hotels and institutions through its Advanced Entertainment Platform that launched in June 2024 by integrating the Tubi app, Fox Corporation’s (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) platform. With this addition, Advanced Entertainment Platform customers gain seamless access to a vast selection of movies, TV shows, and Tubi originals.

With a robust collection of premium on demand content, including over 275,000 movies and TV episodes and more than 300 exclusive originals, Tubi helps enhance the Advanced Entertainment Platform by providing viewers with free, accessible entertainment.

“The Advanced Entertainment Platform is becoming the most comprehensive and flexible solution for properties looking to offer premium in-room entertainment,” said Doug Eichler, senior vice president, DIRECTV for BUSINESSSM. “The addition of Tubi delivers access to a variety of content, including exclusive movies, shows, and live programming—all seamlessly available through our platform.”

The DIRECTV for BUSINESS Advanced Entertainment Platform is a customizable in-room entertainment solution combining live TV, app-based and on demand content, available to hotels, senior living communities and other institutions nationwide. Effective immediately, the Tubi app is now available to existing Advanced Entertainment Platform customers at no additional cost.

For more information about DIRECTV for BUSINESS and the Advanced Entertainment Platform, visit the website.