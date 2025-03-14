TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS
News - Article

DIRECTV for BUSINESS Adds Tubi to the Advanced Entertainment Platform

DIRECTV for BUSINESS Adds Tubi to the Advanced Entertainment Platform
Share

Tubi App Offers More Than 275,000 Additional Content Options to Customers.

DIRECTV for BUSINESSSM continues to expand in-room entertainment options in hotels and institutions through its Advanced Entertainment Platform that launched in June 2024 by integrating the Tubi app, Fox Corporation’s (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) platform. With this addition, Advanced Entertainment Platform customers gain seamless access to a vast selection of movies, TV shows, and Tubi originals.

With a robust collection of premium on demand content, including over 275,000 movies and TV episodes and more than 300 exclusive originals, Tubi helps enhance the Advanced Entertainment Platform by providing viewers with free, accessible entertainment.

“The Advanced Entertainment Platform is becoming the most comprehensive and flexible solution for properties looking to offer premium in-room entertainment,” said Doug Eichler, senior vice president, DIRECTV for BUSINESSSM. “The addition of Tubi delivers access to a variety of content, including exclusive movies, shows, and live programming—all seamlessly available through our platform.”

The DIRECTV for BUSINESS Advanced Entertainment Platform is a customizable in-room entertainment solution combining live TV, app-based and on demand content, available to hotels, senior living communities and other institutions nationwide. Effective immediately, the Tubi app is now available to existing Advanced Entertainment Platform customers at no additional cost.

For more information about DIRECTV for BUSINESS and the Advanced Entertainment Platform, visit the website.

Share

Most Popular

Sports

The Hidden Dangers of Streaming Sports in Your Business: What Every Owner Needs to Know

read more
Sports

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match: Available to DIRECTV for BUSINESS Customers

read more
Hotels

Enhancing Hotel Guest Experiences with In-Room Entertainment

read more
Sports

Find Out How to Watch the 2024-25 NFL Season With Schedules, Channels & More

read more
Sports

GET Thursday Night Football When You Work with DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS

read more