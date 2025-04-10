The Masters returns this April. As the PGA TOUR pros get ready to tee up for the prestigious tournament, golf fans will be looking for a place to watch every swing, putt and hole-in-one. DIRECTV for BUSINESS has everything your sports bar , restaurant, golf course, recreation center, gym, barber shop or auto body shop needs to become the go-to spot for golf fans. Learn how showing The Masters can help bring in new customers, set you apart from the competition and ultimately mean more green for your business.

Why Show The Masters At Your BUSINESS?

In 2024, 9.58 million viewers tuned in to watch Scottie Scheffler win The Masters. While viewership has been trending down in recent years, The Masters still holds the spot as the most-watched golf tournament in the U.S. The Masters is also the first of the four major golf tournaments—The Masters, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the Open Championship (aka the British Open). Establishing your business as a golf headquarters is a great way to increase foot traffic, boost sales and gain repeat customers.

When Is The Masters 2025?

The PGA TOUR pros will tee up for the 2025 Masters from Thursday, April 10, to Sunday, April 13. Dating back to 1934, the annual tournament is held over the course of four days and 72 holes at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Some of the best golfers in the world will be competing for the coveted green jacket and their place in Masters history.

The Masters 2025 TV Schedule

Not sure when The Masters airs on TV? We’ve got you covered. Check out The Masters TV schedule below to help your bar or restaurant plan. Plus, with DIRECTV for BUSINESS, you’ll receive weekly sports schedules directly to your inbox via DIRECTV MVP.

Tuesday, April 10

Live Coverage: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Friday, April

Live Coverage: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Live Coverage: 12 – 2 p.m. ET on CBS

Round 3: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, April 13, 2025

Live Coverage: 12 – 2 p.m. on CBS

Round 4: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. on CBS

How to Promote The Masters 2025 at Your Sports Bar or Restaurant

Here are a few things you can do to help make your bar or restaurant a go-to destination to watch The Masters.

Masters-Themed Menu: The food served at The Masters is almost as famous as the tournament itself. Give your customers the full experience with menu items like a signature Azalea Cocktail, egg salad sandwiches or the famous Pimento Cheese Sandwiches.

The food served at The Masters is almost as famous as the tournament itself. Give your customers the full experience with menu items like a signature Azalea Cocktail, egg salad sandwiches or the famous Pimento Cheese Sandwiches. Happy Hour Specials: Offer discounts on drinks and appetizers during the tournament to encourage people to watch at your bar or restaurant.

Offer discounts on drinks and appetizers during the tournament to encourage people to watch at your bar or restaurant. Fun Giveaways: Draw in golf fans with Masters-themed merch, giveaways or trivia nights.

Draw in golf fans with Masters-themed merch, giveaways or trivia nights. Generate Excitement For The Tournament: Let golf fans know you’ll be showing The Masters at your bar or restaurant through social media, eblasts, flyers and other marketing materials.

Let golf fans know you’ll be showing The Masters at your bar or restaurant through social media, eblasts, flyers and other marketing materials. Get customized materials with MVP: Order custom coasters, posters, banners and more to promote your bar with the MVP Marketing Program.

Tee Up For World-Class Golf with DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS

Ensure that your customers can watch every drive, putt and hole-in-one with DIRECTV for BUSINESS. Our programming and sports packages provide businesses with access to over 30 tournaments throughout the PGA tour, so you can show all the golf your customers are looking for. And with 99% worry-free signal reliability, you’ll never have to worry about your customers missing a second of the action. DIRECTV for BUSINESS also gives businesses hassle-free customer service and free standard professional installation. Plus, DIRECTV’s Sports Bar Finder provides an easy way for golf fans to find bars that offer DIRECTV.

Ready to bring The Masters to at your business DIRECTV offers the ultimate business TV experience with exclusive sports programming like ESPN+ for Business, MLS Season Pass, MLB EXTRA INNINGS and so much more.