More Than Just Background Noise: Why Nonprofit Organizations Need Television Service

Nonprofit organizations often operate on tight budgets, making every expense decision crucial. While quality television programming service might seem like a luxury, it can be a strategic investment that can have an impact operations, fundraising, and community engagement.

Enhancing Donor and Volunteer Experiences

Nonprofit offices frequently host donors, volunteers, and community members in waiting areas and meeting spaces. Television programming helps create a welcoming environment that helps keeps visitors comfortable and engaged, which can impact donor retention and volunteer satisfaction – both critical for nonprofit organization success.

Learn about the DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS® NONPROFIT offer for common areas.

Supporting Fundraising and Awareness Efforts

Television service enables nonprofits to:

Monitor news coverage of their cause or organization

Stay informed about relevant social issues and policy changes

Display promotional videos and organizational content during events

Stream live fundraising events or awareness campaigns

Real-time access to news and current events helps nonprofit leaders respond quickly to opportunities or challenges affecting their mission.

Improving Staff Morale and Retention

Nonprofit employees often work for below-market wages, motivated primarily by mission alignment. Small perks like access to television during breaks can improve workplace satisfaction. Learn how three nonprofit organizations benefit from the power of entertainment in their organizations.

Emergency Communication and Safety

Television programming provides critical emergency information during natural disasters, security threats, or public health emergencies. This is especially important for nonprofits serving vulnerable populations that may rely on the organization for information and shelter. DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS offers nonprofits access to breaking news, local channels and more, positioning DIRECTV® service as a strategic communications solution for nonprofit operations

While television service represents a monthly expense, the benefits – improved donor experiences, better staff retention, emergency preparedness, and enhanced community connections – often justify the cost. For organizations focused on maximizing their community impact, television services support multiple operational goals simultaneously.

DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS® NONPROFIT is the national TV provider offering special programming discounts for nonprofits. Plus, benefit from nationwide availability, enjoy 99% worry-free signal reliability‡ and hassle-free professional installation. Ready to get started? Visit us online to learn more.

‡ Based on a Nationwide Study of representative cities.