Revolution 2025: Return to Growth

By Mike Wittrock, Chief Operating Officer

DIRECTV Revolution 2025 brought together over 500 of our top-performing dealers from across the country for a powerful week of learning, alignment, and inspiration. With the theme Return to Growth, this year’s event served as both a celebration of our progress and a bold recommitment to the future we are building together.

In a rapidly changing media and entertainment landscape, the role of our dealer network is more vital than ever. As consumers seek more flexibility, personalization, and value, DIRECTV is rising to the challenge – reimagining our products, expanding our offerings, and leaning into innovation to better serve today’s viewer. From our premium content and sports packages to advanced streaming solutions and commercial opportunities, we’re focused on equipping our partners with what they need to win in the marketplace.

During Revolution, dealers gained firsthand insight into DIRECTV’s growth strategy, heard directly our senior leaders. CEO Bill Morrow, CMO Vince Torres, SVP Sales & Distribution Eric Goldfeld, and SVP Commercial Doug Eichler, Kelly Jo Sands, Mark Cunningham, Eric King, Mickey Gray, Kim Twiggs, Tracey Awad, and Dawn Intili, and participated in breakout sessions designed to spark action and unlock new business opportunities. We shared our vision, but more importantly, we listened – ensuring that our roadmap is aligned with what our dealers need to drive success in this evolving industry.

While each of us enjoyed the opportunity to build relationships around our business, we also invited our dealers to embrace our cultural values, like #WeCare. Together, we also supported the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas, by engaging our dealers and employee attendees to assemble 6,000 welcome snack bags, that included custom note cards, for local families visiting the RMHC.

The momentum is real. The opportunity is now. DIRECTV is doubling down on what makes us different – our content, our products and services, and our people. Watch this brief recap of DIRECTV Revolution 2025, as we Return to Growth and redefine what’s possible in 2025 and beyond!