This article will be your guide to everything you need to know about the NFL Draft and how to make it a win for your business.

WHEN IS THE 2025 NFL DRAFT?

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 live from Lambeau Field and its adjacent Titletown District in Green Bay, WI.

THE 2025 NFL DRAFT TV SCHEDULE

Live coverage of the NFL Draft can be viewed on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes as well as ABC and NFL Network. Check out the schedule below or visit sports.directv.com for the most up-to-date information.

Thursday, April 24

Round 1: 8:00 PM ET

Friday, April 25

Rounds 2 & 3: 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 26

Rounds 4-7: 12:00 PM ET

WHAT IS THE 2025 NFL DRAFT ORDER?

The order for the 2025 NFL Draft is set, with the Tennessee Titan’s landing at number one. Currently, no team has traded its first-round pick, so all 32 teams are slated to be on the clock and make a Day 1 selection. Here’s the full order for Round 1:

Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns New York Giants New England Patriots Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders New York Jets Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints Chicago Bears San Francsico 49ers Dallas Cowboys Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts Atlanta Falcons Arizona Cardinals Cincinnati Bengals Seattle Seahawks Tampa Bay Buccaneers Denver Broncos Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Chargers Green Bay Packers Minnesota Vikings Houston Texans Los Angeles Rams Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions Washington Commanders Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles

Looking for the full 2025 NFL Draft order? See the list for all seven rounds here.

WHY SHOW THE NFL DRAFT AT YOUR BAR OR RESTAURANT?

The NFL Draft is footballs biggest event of the offseason and millions of fans tune in each Spring to see which rising stars will be drafted. Round 1 coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft was seen by an average audience of 12.1 million viewers – up 6% from the previous year. So why not give fans a place to watch all the while increasing foot traffic and sales. It also creates a great opportunity to establish your bar or restaurant as the go-to spot to watch football, making it more likely that fans will return in the Fall.

HOW TO PROMOTE THE NFL DRAFT AT YOUR SPORTS BAR OR RESTAURANT

Host NFL Draft Watch Parties: Viewing parties provide a fun experience and gives your customers the opportunity to share their excitement with other football fans.

Viewing parties provide a fun experience and gives your customers the opportunity to share their excitement with other football fans. Target Football Fans: Let your customers know that you’ll be showing the NFL Draft at your bar or restaurant through social media posts, email newsletters, posters and on your website.

Let your customers know that you’ll be showing the NFL Draft at your bar or restaurant through social media posts, email newsletters, posters and on your website. Touchdown-Worthy Food & Drink Specials: Fans will stay longer and spend more money with great deals on food and drink specials.

Fans will stay longer and spend more money with great deals on food and drink specials. Get customized materials with MVP: Order custom coasters, posters, banners and more to promote your bar with the MVP Marketing Program.

