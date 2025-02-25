TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

DIRECTV for BUSINESS’s Advanced Entertainment Platform Launches Two New Apps

DIRECTV for BUSINESSSM continues to enhance its Advanced Entertainment Platform by adding two new hyperlocal content apps, CitySeeker and EventSeeker, to the platform.

Developed by WCities, the CitySeeker and EventSeeker apps give DIRECTV for BUSINESS Advanced Entertainment customers suggestions on local attractions and events based on the property’s location and includes the ability to purchase tickets by scanning a QR code.

  • CitySeeker delivers curated recommendations and information on local attractions including restaurants, tourist attractions, nightlife and more.
  • EventSeeker provides upcoming suggestions and detailed descriptions on events, performances and experiences including concerts, sporting events, cultural gatherings, and more.

“We continually strive to bring more value to our customers by adding new content on our Advanced Entertainment Platform,” said Doug Eichler, senior vice president, DIRECTV for BUSINESS. “The addition of CitySeeker and EventSeeker gives our customers more ways to help their guests and residents discover and engage with their surroundings.”

“The Advanced Entertainment Platform aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance the customer experience,” said Fraser Campbell, CEO, WCities. “By integrating apps that minimize search time and maximize discovery, hotels now can provide their guests with access to localized recommendations on their TV, and senior living communities can help residents stay informed about local happenings, fostering a greater sense of connection through the TV.”

The DIRECTV for BUSINESS Advanced Entertainment Platform is a customizable in-room entertainment solution combining live TV, app-based and on demand content, available to hotels, senior living communities and other institutions nationwide. Effective immediately, existing Advanced Entertainment Platform customers will have the apps pushed to their entertainment systems at no additional cost.

For more information about DIRECTV for BUSINESS and its services, please visit the website.

